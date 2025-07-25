Kelly Osbourne uses special version of Black Sabbath’s ballad “Changes” to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, calling him her "best friend" 

Kelly Osbourne paid tribute to her late father, Ozzy Osbourne, by sharing a special version of the Black Sabbath song Changes. She called him her &quot;best friend.&quot;In a July 25 Instagram story, Kelly posted lyrics from Changes, which were also part of a 2003 re-recording she did with Ozzy. The song appeared on her debut album Shut Up. &quot;I feel unhappy I am so sad. I lost the best friend I ever had,&quot; she wrote.The original track was a part of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath's 1972 album, Vol. 4. The lyrics of the actual track were penned about Black Sabbath cofounder and original drummer Bill Ward's experience with heartbreak.Ozzy Osbourne breathed his last on Tuesday, July 22, at the age of 76. The Black Sabbath singer faced multiple health complications in the years leading up to his demise. His family confirmed his death in an official statement.When Ozzy Osbourne said he does not want his funeral to be &quot;sad&quot;Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams - Source: GettyIn a 2011 interview with The Times, Ozzy Osbourne spoke about his funeral, mentioning that he would not want it to be sad. He said:&quot;There'll be no harping on the bad times. It's worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives, so by any measure, most of us in this country — especially rock stars like me — are very lucky. That's why I don't want my funeral to be sad, I want it to be a time to say 'thanks'.&quot;The Prince of Darkness also shared his thoughts on the music at his funeral, claiming that he would not mind any music playing at the event. He mentioned artists like Justin Bieber and Susan Boyle, among others.&quot;I honestly don't care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes 'em happy,&quot; he said.Ozzy Osbourne suffered from various health problems over the last few years of his life, including Parkinson's disease. He also underwent surgery on his back and neck for several injuries. The Prince of Darkness was last seen performing earlier this month at a farewell concert with other Black Sabbath members.In a 2016 interview with NME, the rockstar also revealed how he came to be the Prince of Darkness. Osbourne credited the beloved name given by his fans to Black Sabbath's 1970 eponymous single. Calling it the &quot;scariest song&quot; he has ever penned, he said:&quot;When we started gigging way back when, as soon as we started playing this song’s opening chords, young girls in the audience would f*cking freak out. They thought we were Satan’s f*cking friends or something. That’s when the whole Prince Of Darkness sh*t started. When people get excited about Halloween coming around each year, all I think is ‘well, we used to have Halloween every f*cking night.&quot;Osbourne is widely considered among the most legendary rock stars of all time. The singer is survived by his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and their three children, Kelly, Aimee, and Jack. He also has two children from his previous marriage, Louis and Jessica.