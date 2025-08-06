Who is the eldest Jonas brother? Superstar siblings reveal their household "boss" during candid chat with Amy Poehler

The Jonas Brothers recently opened up about the boss of their household while speaking on Good Hang with Amy Poehler. In the latest episode that premiered on August 5, 2025, Joe said that their mother, Denise, is the head of their house.

Notably, Kevin is the eldest of the brothers, while Joe and Nick are the second and the youngest, respectively.

During the latest conversation, Amy said that she is also a mother of two sons, and the relationship between the two brothers is always “beautiful and cool.” The actress and comedian referred to the Jonas Brothers, seemingly praising the way they “tease” each other.

Joe then addressed the reasons why all three brothers have such a strong bond, as he said:

“Let’s say we had a superstar mom, too. So that, or we still do. She, I mean, four boys in one home. She was the boss, you know. There’s just, and also understanding how to be nice guys to women, and at, growing up just like, think we needed a loud voice like her to be able to control us and also make sure that we weren’t like pieces of sh*t.”

Joe mentioned that there is a difference between boys and girls, following which the singer and songwriter started giving an example of his kids. Joe stated that there are moments when he can see his children enjoying themselves on the playground, and when he sees one of them “dive off the top of a slide,” he instantly knows that it is a boy. Amy then said in her response:

“I mean your frontal lobes close later.”

Joe Jonas also agreed, stating:

“I was just going to say that.”

The Jonas Brothers’ parents have shared a common passion for music

According to People magazine, Denise and Kevin Sr. first met at the Dallas-based Christ for the Nations Institute. The duo tied the knot in 1985, following their engagement around six months after meeting for the first time.

Notably, Denise Jonas and Kevin Sr. Jonas also had an interest in music. The former was a singer and also worked at the registrar’s office at the Christ for the Nations Institute. Furthermore, Kevin Sr. also used to write and record Christian music in the same place.

Around seven years ago, Kevin Sr. also performed on the single, Can You Feel the Love Tonight, by Elton John during the wedding ceremony of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, as per People magazine. Kevin has additionally performed with his sons in Nashville in October 2023.

Kevin Sr. also served as a senior pastor at a church in Wyckoff, New Jersey. He later lost the job, and Joe Jonas spoke up about the same while appearing for an interview on Phil in the Blanks podcast in 2019. Joe said that it was a painful experience for his parents and the other family members.

“The biggest issue for them was the fact that he was putting his attention on his family over the church and it really made this divide happen between us.”

Kevin Sr. and Denise also launched a restaurant called Nellie’s Southern Kitchen in 2016, with one of the branches located in the MGM Grand Hotel. The duo has also appeared alongside their sons at various events. Back in 2023, Denise was asked about her favorite son during a conversation with Sheinelle Jones, and she replied:

“I think they all think Nick’s the favorite. But I really don’t have a favorite. I mean, there are different things for different ones.”

Meanwhile, a new album by Jonas Brothers, titled Greetings from Your Hometown, is scheduled to arrive on August 8, 2025. Three singles from the soundtrack, including Love Me to Heaven, No Time to Talk, and I Can’t Lose, have already been released earlier this year.

