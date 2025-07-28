Were Elton John and Billy Joel friends? Pianist says there was "bad blood for a little while" between them over "Rocket Man" singer's rehab comments

Pianist Billy Joel recently opened up about his falling out with Rocket Man singer Elton John in the second part of his documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, which premiered on July 25, 2025.Billy and Elton, long-time friends and collaborators, first co-headlined a show together in 1994 during their Face to Face tour. While Billy expressed some resentment over constant comparisons to Elton John in the first part of the documentary, he admitted to embracing it as they performed together.According to a 2009 press release from T-Mobile Center regarding Billy and Elton's tour, the concert opened with a series of duets as the two played twin pianos, followed by the artists performing a set with their own bands. The show concluded with a grand finale featuring some of Elton and Billy's popular tracks. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe same press release mentioned Elton John's comment on performing with Billy, reflecting their amicable bond. He said:“I love touring with Billy. I have the greatest respect for him and we’re such good friends.&quot;It also had Billy Joel's comment on Elton John, wherein he dubbed the latter a &quot;good piano player,&quot; adding that performing with Elton made him dig deep to keep up.Reflecting on a rough patch with the Sacrifice singer, Billy shared in his documentary:&quot;Elton had made a comment that he thought I needed real rehab. He chalked it up to, ‘Oh, he’s a drunk.’ And that really hurt me. I said, wait a minute? Don’t you know me better than that? And there was bad blood for a little while. There was a dovetailing of things that happened during that time.”Billy was referring to Elton John's 2011 interview with Rolling Stone.What did Elton John say about Billy Joel's alcoholism? Details explored as pianist opens up about rehab and more in latest documentaryIn his 2011 interview with Rolling Stone, Elton John claimed that it was Billy Joel's &quot;fear or laziness&quot; due to which he wasn't writing new songs, which upset Elton. Calling the pianist a &quot;conundrum,&quot; Elton mentioned that the duo had canceled multiple tours due to &quot;illnesses and various other things, alcoholism.”Additionally, John criticized Billy's past attempts to battle alcoholism, stating that the pianist would hate him for the comment. He said that every time Billy went to rehab, it had been &quot;light&quot; as compared to his rehab experience, where he had to clean the floors.&quot;He (Billy) goes to rehab where they have TVs. I love you, Billy, and this is tough love. Billy, you have your demons and you’re not going to get rid of them at rehab light. You’ve got to be serious. People adore you, they love you and respect you. You should be able to do something better than what you’re doing now.” Elton John added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn his recent documentary, Billy Joel mentioned that he entered rehab in 2005 at the insistence of his then-wife, Katie Lee. Billy and Katie were married for five years, from 2004 to 2009. The pianist shared that his wife had given him an ultimatum: either do something about his alcoholism or end the relationship.However, Billy admitted he wasn't keen on pursuing rehab, stating in the documentary:“With the rehab, you don’t go for somebody else. You have to go for yourself. You have to want to do it. I didn’t want to do it.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn a March 2023 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Billy Joel confessed to having left alcohol &quot;a couple of years ago,&quot; stating:&quot;It wasn’t a big AA kick. I just got to a point where I’d had enough. I didn’t enjoy being completely inebriated, and it probably created more problems in my life than I needed.&quot;While Billy Joel battled alcoholism, the pianist canceled all of his touring concert dates in May 2025 after being diagnosed with the brain disorder normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH).During his appearance on Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast in July 2025, the pianist mentioned that his health condition wasn't fixed and was being worked on.