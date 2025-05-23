Billy Joel cancels all upcoming concerts following brain disorder diagnosis

Billy Joel cancels his upcoming shows as the legendary singer shares his neurological diagnosis. All upcoming concerts, from his scheduled show with Rod Stewart in Pittsburgh on July 5, 2025, through his show with Sting in Charlotte on July 3, 2026, have been canceled.

In a recent Instagram post shared on Friday, May 23, 2025, the "Piano Man" shared the cancellation of his remaining tour dates along with a statement about his diagnosis:

"Billy Joel has announced that he will be canceling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH). This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance."

The statement further said that the music icon is currently undergoing physical therapy per his doctor's instructions. He was also advised to refrain from performing while he's recovering. Billy Joel also shared his own words to his fans who have been waiting to see him perform, as quoted in the announcement, saying:

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, Billy Joe's condition happens when there's a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the skull. The fluid puts pressure on the brain, disrupting its function. The condition is treatable, which often includes draining the excess fluid from the inside of the skull.

Billy Joel previously rescheduled tour dates "due to a medical condition"

Billy Joel's newly cancelled tour dates, as his team shared his Normal pressure hydrocephalus diagnosis, were mostly rescheduled dates from the concerts he recently postponed. On March 11, 2025, the music icon announced via his team on Instagram that some of his concerts will be rescheduled.

The statement at the time reads:

"Billy Joel's upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition. The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors."

At the time, the statement mentioned that the tour would resume on July 5, 2025, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. However, per the latest announcement from the Piano Man, that has been canceled. While his medical condition wasn't revealed at the time, videos of him falling during a concert in Connecticut made headlines in February 2025.

As seen in the video, per People, Billy Joel was jamming out to his 1980 classic I'll Still Rock and Roll to Me on February 22, 2025, at the Mohegan Sun Arena when he appeared to stumble and fall backward. It was a quick mishap, and the music icon was able to get back up to continue his performance quickly.

While the music icon has not publicly spoken about what caused the fall in February, gait issues are one of the symptoms of NPH, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Urinary incontinence and various cognitive difficulties, like memory problems, are among the other typical symptoms of the condition.

Per Billy Joel's latest announcement on Instagram, fans who already bought the tickets for the canceled concerts will automatically receive their refunds and will receive the original payment used for purchasing the ticket.

