⁩Freddie Mercury’s daughter revealed after 48 years kept in the secret

Freddie Mercury reportedly has a child who has been kept hidden from the public for the last 48 years. A forthcoming new biography titled Love, Freddie, as first reportedly in a "world exclusive" by the Daily Mail, claims that the Queen frontman had an unplanned secret love child with the wife of a close friend. They reportedly had an affair sometime in 1976.

Only known as B, Mercury's alleged daughter is reportedly 48 years old now. And while there is very little known about her, Love, Freddie reveals that she is currently living in Europe and is a mother herself. She reportedly works in the medical field, per the forthcoming biography.

Among the other claims revealed in the biography was the close relationship the late icon had with his alleged daughter. He reportedly doted on his daughter and was present throughout her upbringing until he passed away, as claimed by "B" herself in the book. She shared, in a handwritten letter, in the book, per the Daily Mail:

"Freddie Mercury was and is my father. We had a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life."

While the Queen icon's alleged child was kept out of the public eye, the book claims that the baby was someone his innermost circle knows about. His parents, sister, bandmates, and Mercury's lifelong love, Mary Austin, were reportedly privy to the information.

More revelations about Freddie Mercury's "secret life and love" from the forthcoming Love, Freddie biography

Love, Freddie is a biography written by British author and veteran music journalist Lesley-Ann Jones, who has written extensively about music icons like John Lennon, Paul McCartney, and more. She also previously wrote a Freddie Mercury biography titled Love of My Life, released in September 2021.

However, in Love, Freddie, Jones further uncovers the identity of the Queen frontman's true life and love. Per the description, the forthcoming biography reveals the music icon's innermost secrets in his own words:

"Few people knew that Freddie Mercury kept a diary. When he died in 1991, he left behind seventeen handwritten notebooks chronicling his life and time, which he had begun to write in 1976 when Queen was at the height of their global fame."

The book's description further claimed that his last diary entry was made just weeks before he passed away. Only four people reportedly knew what happened to the diary, and one of them was the person to whom the late singer had entrusted the collection before his death. The person appears to be his alleged daughter, B, who shared "unrestricted access" to the diary with Jones.

As for her motivations for sharing the secret life and private thoughts of the music legend long after his death, B explained in the book:

"After more than three decades of lies, speculation, and distortion, it is time to let Freddie speak."

She also revealed that her existence as Freddie Mercury's daughter wasn't revealed until now because those who know about her have kept her existence hidden out of loyalty to the Queen frontman.

Lesley-Ann Jones' Freddie Mercury biography. Love, Freddie will be released on September 5, 2025.

