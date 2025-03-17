"Going for the Freddy Mercury look?" — Internet reacts as Benson Boone teases new music video

Benson Boone recently teased his upcoming music video on his Instagram Stories, posting a still of himself wearing just a pair of striped shorts on March 17, 2025. While it is unclear when the music video will be released or what song it is for, the 22-year-old Grammy-nominated singer recently released his new single, Sorry, I’m Here for Someone Else, on February 27, 2025.

The still for Benson Boone's upcoming music video was received with mixed responses on X. One user questioned whether Boone took inspiration from Queen's frontman Freddie Mercury.

"Going for the Freddy mercury look?" the netizen said.

Several netizens pointed out that Boone was shirtless in the still. They claimed that this was hypocritical of him given his recent Rolling Stone interview where he said he did not want to "rely on my physical form to be the primary driver” of his work.

"Didn’t he just say he doesn’t need to take off clothes to sell albums ijbol," one person tweeted.

"Didn't he just state that he wanted to be appreciated for his singing, not his body? Dude, put a shirt on," another person added.

"Didn't he say a couple days ago that he wouldn't use his body to sell," someone else commented.

"Wasn’t he just talking about how he doesn’t wanna rely on his body to sell his music……," another user wrote.

However, others were curious and excited about the new video, wondering what song it was for.

"For new song? Or one that’s already out," one person questioned.

"New music video?? TAKE MY MONEY," another person added.

"Ooh, Benson Boone's teasing a new music video? That’s exciting! Any hints on what the vibe might be like?" someone else wondered.

"Sounds exciting! Can't wait to see what Benson Boone has in store!" another user exclaimed.

Benson Boone says his upcoming album American Heart is not "political at all"

In his exclusive interview with Rolling Stone published on March 11, 2025, Benson Boone opened up about his thoughts on religion and politics. He said that his parents left it up to him to figure out his religious beliefs despite being raised Christian.

He added that he shared some apprehension with politics, saying that he disagreed with the notion that people often fall strictly into the left or right based on one or two views. He continued that his upcoming album American Heart is not political despite the name.

" People think if you have one or two views that are on the left or right side, that you have to be the left or on the right. And I don’t think that’s how it is. It’s [the album] not political at all. It’s more of a personal thing. It’s just me. American Heart is my heart, and it’s not my heart because it’s American. It’s my heart because I’m Benson Boone,” he said.

Elsewhere in the interview, he revealed that he was a big fan of Justin Bieber, but always felt embarrassed owning up to his liking for the singer. He recalled that he used to watch Justin Bieber's Never Say Never documentary with his friend, only to turn it off when one of his sisters appeared.

Benson Boone added that he also liked One Direction, saying that he thought being in a boy band seemed like the "coolest thing ever." However, he objected to being compared to Harry Styles or Freddie Mercury because of his aesthetics, emphasizing that he had his own identity.

“I don’t want to be the same as Harry Styles, and the same as Freddie Mercury, and the same as Justin Bieber, and the same as One Direction, like, because it’s not me. I’m Benson Boone! I’m completely different,” Boone said in the interview.

In other news, Benson Boone earned his first Grammy nomination for Best New Artist this year, which Chappell Roan won during the awards ceremony in February 2025. Boone also performed his hit single, Beautiful Things, during the event.

