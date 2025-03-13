"I was probably a bigger fan of them than any of my sisters" — Benson Boone reveals that he grew up as a fan of One Direction and Justin Bieber 

American singer and songwriter Benson Boone recently revealed that he grew up as a fan of the pop band One Direction and Justin Bieber. In an interview with Rolling Stone, published on March 11, 2025, the 22-year-old Beautiful Things singer opened up about his musical obsessions during his childhood.

Opening up about his love for Bieber and One Direction, Boone said:

"I always loved Justin Bieber and One Direction. I mean, I was too embarrassed to admit it to my friends. Honestly, I was probably a bigger fan of them than any of my sisters. Especially One Direction. We thought being in a boy band was like the coolest thing ever. And this is before I even knew I could sing."

Benson Boone is known for his hit debut album, Fireworks & Rollerblades, which was released on April 5, 2024. The young artist, who opened for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on June 23, 2024, recently shared insights into his musical journey during his interview with Rolling Stone.

Boone revealed that as a child, he and his friend Eric Downs would spend hours watching their performances, especially those of One Direction. At the time, he didn't even realize he could sing. He was simply captivated by the idea of being in a boy band, imagining the excitement and attention that came with it.

"Thinking of hundreds of girls chasing us was probably like the coolest thing ever", he added.

However, Boone was very secretive about his musical aspirations, switching off Bieber's Never Say Never documentary on TV whenever his sisters walked in.

"But again, you know, we would never tell anybody,” he remarked.

Benson Boone opens up about his experience of working with Taylor Swift in the Eras Tour

Benson Boone opened for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on June 23, 2024 (Image via Getty)

In the Rolling Stone interview, Benson Boone also opened up about his interactions with Taylor Swift and his experience as the only male opening act on the Eras Tour at London's Wembley Stadium. He admitted that he was initially unfamiliar with Swift's music but quickly immersed himself in it after getting the call from her team.

"I didn’t even know much about her...Her team reached out, and I literally, like, sh*t my pants. I could not believe it. It was insane, so I started listening to more of her music. I didn’t want to go to that show and not know anything", he revealed

According to Benson Boone, the experience of performing in the Eras tour was nothing short of transformative. Boone described Swift as an "unbelievable performer" with a stage production that was unlike anything he had ever seen.

"It is incredible to see how vastly gigantic her show is, just countless moving parts behind the scenes that nobody knows about", he remarked.

Beyond the spectacle, Benson Boone was also struck by Swift's kindness and professionalism.

"She is one of a kind. Such a genuine person. I got the privilege to talk to her, for a while, and she’s so kind", he said

Boone explained how Taylor Swift's treatment of the people around her gave him a new perspective.

"It really changed my perspective on so many things that I want to carry into my own career. Just the way I treat people and my crew, watching the way that she treats people", he added.

Boone also addressed the mixed opinions surrounding Swift's fame, emphasizing how it's unfair for people to hate her without even knowing her:

"There’s a lot of people who don’t like Taylor Swift. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion, But if you have something against her and you don’t know her, I don’t think that is fair"

Benson Boone is currently on his Fireworks and Rollerblades World Tour, set across nine countries, including Chile, the USA, and Mexico. With 17 concerts on the schedule, the tour, which began in April 2024, marks a milestone in his career as he promotes his debut album.

