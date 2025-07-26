"I really can’t take this anymore" — Christie Brinkley recalls harsh arguments that ended her marriage with Billy Joel

Christie Brinkley recently reflected on the emotional toll and heated rows that caused her marriage to end with singer Billy Joel. Joel, famous for songs like Piano Man and Uptown Girl, married Brinkley in 1985. Brinkley is well-known for her modeling career and her classic Sports Illustrated covers.

In the second episode of HBO's Billy Joel: And So It Goes, Brinkley spoke about the turning point in her relationship with Joel, stating:

“I really can’t take this anymore, and I’m just gonna take Alexa back up to New York and leave. To which he responded, “Yeah, fine, go.””

They divorced in 1994 but continued to co-parent their daughter, Alexa Ray Joel. Brinkley's remarks provide a unique insight into the personal hardships that even well-known spouses face behind the scenes.

In the second installment of the HBO documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes, Brinkley described how she became distant from Billy Joel because of his heavy drinking and the demanding River of Dreams tour (1993–1995). She said:

“I don’t think it’s a secret that his drinking got pretty bad… he couldn’t really remember what he did… and I just pretend that I was sleeping… I didn’t wanna see him in that condition anymore.”

She added:

“Our relationship went from lots of fun and really, totally enjoying each other and everything, to his work consuming him. And if I did go on the road, I wasn’t seeing him because the unwind period after the show was going on till late into the night. And it’s like, what am I even doing here?”

Reaching a point where she felt uncertain about what was best for both herself and their daughter, Alexa, Brinkley commented:

“I can’t be lonely just me and Alexa in this big ol’ house that was supposed to be so full of life and love and music and laughter and all of that. Things were starting to deteriorate.”

They got divorced after nine years of marriage. On the second episode of the documentary, Billy Joel reflected on what the separation had taught him, stating:

“Love is not concrete… there are things eating away at it… in the end, it all catches up. I was in a relationship with someone who I care deeply about, but I was not able to be at home. I was not able to be with my family. It was a very sad time for me.”

Brinkley revealed that she genuinely tried to keep their relationship intact. She commented:

“I wanted it to work. I knew how lucky I was having music and all of that, but… it just didn’t work.”

For their daughter Alexa, Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel continued to have a pleasant relationship even after their 1994 divorce. He has always appreciated Brinkley's work and their time together and has spoken graciously about their shared history.

Brinkley has expressed similar opinions, frequently complimenting Joel's skill and their long-lasting relationship through Alexa. She also posted a video on Instagram on May 25, 2025, at one of Joel's concers, captioning it with well-wishes for her former husband, who had been diagnosed with a brain disorder.

“Dear Billy, the whole Brinkley gang is sending you lots of love and good wishes for a full and speedy recovery.”

She added that they “all want you back in that white-hot spotlight. You’re OUR Piano Man.”

