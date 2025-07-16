Billy Joel: And So It Goes (documentary) release date, where to watch, episode count, and other latest updates so far

Named after Billy Joel's 1989 song from the studio album Storm Front, Billy Joel: And So It Goes is HBO Max's upcoming documentary set to premiere on July 18, 2025. Directed and produced by Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin, the documentary predominantly covers Joel's childhood and rise to fame.

Following the documentary's premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 4, 2025, it has been confirmed that Billy Joel: And So It Goes features interviews with his closest friends and band members regarding a few scandalous moments in his lifetime. Some of the people featured include Joel's ex-bandmate Jon Small, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen, and his ex-wife Christie Brinkley.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes takes viewers behind the scenes of Joel's rise to fame

HBO's two-part documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes provides an intimate, chronological look at the life and career of Billy Joel from his formative years in Long Island to his record-breaking Madison Square Garden residency. The documentary showcases interviews with Joel himself, his family, former band members, and collaborators to reveal the personal and professional ups and downs of the legendary singer-songwriter.

Part one spends considerable time on Joel's early life, his initial bands, his rollercoaster marriage to Elizabeth Weber, his first wife and subsequent manager, and his suicide attempts following the break from his close friend and bandmate Jon Small. The first part lingers over the actual stories behind iconic songs such as Piano Man and New York State of Mind, and chronicles the problems Joel had with bad contracts and the music business.

The documentary delves into the Vienna singer's superstardom, personal demons, and insights on fame, marriage, and artistic legacy. Archival footage, celebrity opinion, and unflinching interviews add emotional depth to the documentary, providing a well-balanced portrait of a legendary but troubled artist. The release of the documentary comes on the heels of Joel's revelation of a brain condition, making its timing especially poignant.

Billy Joel: And So It Goes trailer offers a glimpse into the making of Piano Man

The trailer for Billy Joel: And So It Goes begins with a few shots of Joel playing to huge audiences, contrasting with private moments of contemplation. Viewers listen to Joel's voiceover commenting on how surreal fame has been.

"We just wanted to make as much noise as possible. I didn't know one person who liked what we were doing," he says.

The trailer depicts his early life as a classically trained musician, and Joel himself playing a classical riff that led to the writing of Uptown Girl. Archival footage follows him as he transcends from a barroom piano man to an international pop star.

Legends like Paul McCartney describe being blown away by Joel's ability, while Bruce Springsteen speaks of his melodic brilliance. Joel makes a fleeting mention of personal struggles, mentioning his motorcycle accident and desperate times.

"I learned life is a fight," he says.

There are some flashbacks of home movies, earlier interviews, and concert performances, with appearances from family members and artists such as Pink and Garth Brooks.

Where to watch Billy Joel: And So It Goes

The documentary will be released in two parts on HBO Max. The first part debuts on July 18, 2025, while the second part releases on July 25, 2025.

Viewers can watch Billy Joel: And So It Goes on HBO Max, which currently has three streaming packages available. An ad-based package costs $9.99 per month, while an ad-free package costs $16.99 per month. There is also an ad-free package with 4K Ultra HD programming, which costs $20.99 per month.

Director Susan Lacy comments on the documentary on the official page of the artist.

"For those who think they know Joel's story, as well as those who are not as familiar, I believe this two-part film is both a revelation and a surprise. I was drawn to his story as someone who knew little at the outset, and was astounded at how autobiographical his songs are and how complex his story is. We are gratified that Bill trusted us with his story, which we have told as honestly as possible, diving into territory which has not been explored before," she states.

Where is Billy Joel now?

Billy Joel has postponed all of his future concerts, including a scheduled tour planned for this year and the next one, because of a medical condition referred to as Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH). According to a statement posted on his official Instagram page, Joel shared that recent shows had aggravated the condition, which caused difficulty in hearing, seeing, and balance.

It also stated that, according to medical advice, he was currently receiving focused physical therapy and had been told to take a break from all live shows while he recovered.

The 76-year-old musician lamented the cancellations, stating:

"I'm sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for your understanding."

Billy Joel: And So It Goes will premiere on HBO Max on July 18, 2025.

