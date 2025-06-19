Who is playing the role of Bruce Springsteen in the upcoming film Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere? Details explored

On June 18, 2025, 20th Century Studios released the first trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere, featuring actor Jeremy Allen White as Bruce Springsteen. The two-minute and 36-second clip highlights White's character embarking on a journey to find his footing in the highly competitive music industry. His story centers on bringing to life the 1982 album Nebraska, regarded as one of the most significant albums of his career.

Jeremy Allen White's portrayal of the legendary Bruce Springsteen in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere is set to be one of his most important works since the television show The Bear. Since 2022, White has been portraying Carmen Berzatto in the series. Its latest fourth season is scheduled to debut on June 25, 2025, and will comprise 10 episodes, all of which will be released on the same day.

For months, fans eagerly awaiting news about Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere knew that Jeremy Allen White would play the role of Bruce Springsteen in the movie. However, they were left in the dark about the specifics of his character and how he would embody the iconic singer, songwriter, and guitarist.

That uncertainty surrounding his characters no longer exists, as 20th Century Studios has released an official trailer that showcases White's portrayal of Springsteen. The studio has provided a full-length summary of the upcoming project, which reads:

"From 20th Century Studios, 'Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere' chronicles the making of Bruce Springsteen’s 1982 'Nebraska' album when he was a young musician on the cusp of global superstardom, struggling to reconcile the pressures of success with the ghosts of his past."

It also notes:

"Recorded on a 4-track recorder in Springsteen’s New Jersey bedroom, the album marked a pivotal time in his life and is considered one of his most enduring works—a raw, haunted acoustic record populated by lost souls searching for a reason to believe."

Furthermore, in an article published by GQ on August 27, 2024, Jeremy Allen White revealed how he was preparing for his role as Bruce Springsteen in Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

"It's really great to go down a YouTube rabbit hole and find him at all these different periods in his life and be able to listen to his speaking voice as well as his singing voice. That's kind of been the deal, just listening to him a lot and watching him a lot. It's been really fun preparing," he said.

Jeremy Allen White has appeared in several films and shows over the years

Jeremy Allen White started appearing on screens in 2006. His first movie that year was Beautiful Ohio, and his first television show was Conviction. Since making his entry into the film industry, White has appeared in more than 20 films and six shows.

Jeremy Allen White's most notable works include Twelve (2010), The Rental (2020), and The Iron Claw (2023). On television, White is most known for Shameless (2011-2021), Homecoming (2018), and The Bear (2022-present). Some of his upcoming projects include the films Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere (2025) and The Mandalorian and Grogu (2026).

