"You’re thinking about your actions" — When Jeremy Allen White made his feelings clear about the line between acting and reality

Jeremy Allen White has skyrocketed to fame in recent years and is soon set to appear as the iconic Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me from Nowhere. Of course, most know him from his role in The Bear, which has quickly become one of the finest television shows in recent years.

The Bear has many elements that make it stand out. Jeremy Allen White discussed the show in detail in a 2023 interview with Interview Magazine, where he opened up about how he got lost in the role while filming the high-pressure sequences of the Hulu drama. When asked if he ever got too involved in the acting, White responded:

"Actors talk about it a lot, but a prop is your friend. And, cooking in the kitchen so much in the show, I can’t speak for everybody, but for me, it made everything else seem a lot more natural. Like we belonged there, and the words came out easier. You don’t have as much time to think about your lines, because you’re thinking about your actions. And then, in episode seven, which was a single shot, that’s the best."

He added:

"You can get totally lost because you’re in the moment so consistently. You’re not hearing, “Cut.” There’s no more setups. We don’t have to wait for lighting. You can just dive in and ride it out. I think everybody got a little lost. I think that’s what most actors are chasing in front of the camera or on stage. To get a little bit lost."

In the same interview, he also discussed the broader influence The Bear had on him and his perspective.

"My respect has only grown exponentially" — Jeremy Allen White on how The Bear influenced his perception

Jeremy Allen White became a global name as he elegantly waded through the complicated mess of The Bear, and in the process, he also learned a lot. One of the things he discovered while playing a chef was just how much effort a chef actually has to put into their work.

In the same interview, he reflected on this and revealed that he had always respected the art of cooking, but his perception changed even further as he got into the role of Carmy. He said:

"I’ve always had a lot of respect for chefs and the art of cooking, but my respect has only grown exponentially. The commitment and the sacrifice of time is so daunting. I don’t think I quite understood that until I started studying this world a year ago when I started working on prepping the project."

Jeremy Allen White further elaborated on his admiration for the work:

"I look at every kitchen now as kind of a miracle. It is so difficult, especially in cities like New York and Los Angeles, where there are new restaurants popping up all the time. It’s really hard to be consistent."

The Bear will return for more seasons, and Jeremy Allen White's future seems to be glistening right now.

He will soon be seen as the iconic Bruce Springsteen in Deliver Me from Nowhere, and he is also set to star in The Mandalorian and Grogu.

