Nikki Bella shares big personal update after divorce

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has shared a major update following her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev. Bella has now joined a VIP dating app, admitting that she does feel lonely sometimes.
In September 2024, Bella filed for divorce, about two weeks after Artem Chigvintsev's arrest over a domestic violence charge. The former Divas Champion has been single for a while now, following her split.
In a new interview on What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes, Nikki Bella revealed that she's now on a VIP dating app called Raya. Check out her comment below:
“Do you know Raya, the app? Okay, so it’s a dating app, but, like, for people in the industry. So, you [VIPs] VIPs. So, you submit an application, but you have to give your Instagram account. You need to have, like, referrals, so in your contacts, you can see who’s, like, a part of it, you know? I was like, not gonna ever do a dating app. But then, since I’ve been back on the road and it kind of gets like lonely in the hotel rooms. And not like, I want to be on Tinder, but I think it would just be fun to text people." [H/T - ITR Wrestling]
Nikki Bella doesn't want anything serious for a long time
Bella then told Cody Rhodes that she doesn't want anything serious for years when it comes to dating. Bella explained that she doesn't want anything to interfere with her son at this point, nor does she want her son to meet anyone.
Nikki was part of the recent Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event. Initially, she was planned to take on Liv Morgan, but the latter's injury forced WWE to change plans. Bella then participated in the Evolution Battle Royal but failed to win the free-for-all.
