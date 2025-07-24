Nikki Bella shares big personal update after divorce

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella has shared a major update following her divorce from Artem Chigvintsev. Bella has now joined a VIP dating app, admitting that she does feel lonely sometimes.

Ad

In September 2024, Bella filed for divorce, about two weeks after Artem Chigvintsev's arrest over a domestic violence charge. The former Divas Champion has been single for a while now, following her split.

In a new interview on What Do You Wanna Talk About? With Cody Rhodes, Nikki Bella revealed that she's now on a VIP dating app called Raya. Check out her comment below:

“Do you know Raya, the app? Okay, so it’s a dating app, but, like, for people in the industry. So, you [VIPs] VIPs. So, you submit an application, but you have to give your Instagram account. You need to have, like, referrals, so in your contacts, you can see who’s, like, a part of it, you know? I was like, not gonna ever do a dating app. But then, since I’ve been back on the road and it kind of gets like lonely in the hotel rooms. And not like, I want to be on Tinder, but I think it would just be fun to text people." [H/T - ITR Wrestling]

Ad

Trending

Ad

Nikki Bella doesn't want anything serious for a long time

Bella then told Cody Rhodes that she doesn't want anything serious for years when it comes to dating. Bella explained that she doesn't want anything to interfere with her son at this point, nor does she want her son to meet anyone.

Nikki was part of the recent Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event. Initially, she was planned to take on Liv Morgan, but the latter's injury forced WWE to change plans. Bella then participated in the Evolution Battle Royal but failed to win the free-for-all.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilash Mendhe Abhilash Mendhe is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda with nearly five years of experience. He completed his MBA from the Symbiosis Institute of Telecom Management in 2016 and worked with multiple banking institutions, including Tech Mahindra. While he started writing WWE articles for Sportskeeda in 2019 as a hobby, it eventually became a significant part of his professional journey.



Abhilash checks his articles thrice before sending them to the editing team, ensuring his work is highly accurate and reliable.



He has interviewed prominent pro wrestling personalities like Noam Dar, Angry Miz Girl, Brendan Cobbina, and Jesse Lambert. Abhilash is a big fan of AEW star Orange Cassidy, as he believes the former International Champion’s on-screen gimmick of an extremely lazy guy resonates with him.



Given the opportunity to script WWE’s next big storyline, Abhilash would treat fans to the second installment of The Bloodline Civil War. He would book Roman Reigns to re-form The Bloodline with The Usos and Sami Zayn upon his comeback. The angle would see The Tribal Chief-led group go head-to-head with The Rock, Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Jacob Fatu in a blockbuster family feud.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Abhilash likes to work out, go on walks, read, and explore new eateries. Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE