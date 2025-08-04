  • home icon
  Who was James Whale married to? Podcaster shared an emotional message for wife after his terminal cancer diagnosis 

Who was James Whale married to? Podcaster shared an emotional message for wife after his terminal cancer diagnosis 

By Anupal Sraban Neog
Published Aug 04, 2025 20:05 GMT
TRIC Christmas Lunch 2023 - Arrivals - Source: Getty
James Whale was diagnosed with terminal cancer in 2020. (Image via Getty)

James Whale shared a message after he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. According to the London Evening Standard, the diagnosis was made in February 2020.

Notably, Whale’s message, which was shared on June 14 this year, was for his wife Nadine Lamont-Brown, who is working as a tax adviser, as revealed in her LinkedIn profile. The message was shared after Whale disclosed during an appearance on TalkTV in May 2025 that he cannot undergo treatment for his cancer anymore.

On June 14 this year, the radio presenter spoke on TalkTV again, stating that he expected to make it to Christmas with his ongoing situation if he is lucky. James Whale also addressed Nadine and his fans by saying,

“I’m going to miss my wife like absolute mad, and my listeners who have been with me over the past lifetime. If you’ve got to be terminally ill and check out, I’m quite glad it’s now.”
The popular podcaster and author, 74, passed away on August 4, 2025.

During an appearance on James Whale Unleashed in June 2025, Whale said that he has a few weeks left and has already met his oncologist. Whale recalled his journey over the years, saying that he has spoken to a lot of “amazing people”, and he might speak to everyone for the last time.

According to The Independent, Whale even spoke to an individual named Paula on the show, saying that he has been crying for most of the time, and it has been an embarrassing experience. He also told Paula,

“I’m heading into the sunset and I talk about it regularly on the show and you know it’s interesting because now everybody talks about it. Not me, not mine, but their own, you know, they don’t feel that they’re doing it quite right without having a cancer to talk about.”
In 1970, Whale married Melinda Maxted, with whom he had two sons, James and Peter. Maxted died of stage four lung cancer on May 12, 2018.

James Whale and Nadine Lamont-Brown: Relationship, marriage, and other details explained

While James never disclosed anything about how he met Nadine, he announced the engagement news through X (formerly Twitter) in May 2021, as per Metro. Although his fiancée’s identity was not revealed in the now-deleted post, people came to know about Nadine after she exchanged vows with James.

According to the Daily Mail, James Whale’s wedding ceremony was organized at the Kent-based Tenterden Town Hall in October 2021. Whale opted for a navy outfit along with a blue shirt and shoes.

On the other hand, Nadine’s dress included glittering embellishments, and she also held a bouquet with pink roses and blue thorns in her hand. The duo was accompanied by three bridesmaids, with similar outfits and bouquets.

As mentioned, James Whale’s wife has been active as a tax adviser for a long time. Her LinkedIn account mentions that she has worked in the accounting industry since she started her journey in the company Crowe Clark Whitehill LLP in 1997.

Nadine is currently involved with two companies, including Taylor-Roalfe, where she is a tax adviser. She even serves as the director of Tackling Tax Ltd. Furthermore, she completed her primary education at the Holy Trinity Convent and later obtained a BSc in Biology from the University of London.

According to BBC News, Whale was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. James and Nadine appeared together on My 80s Playlist around two years ago, where the latter addressed how Whale was battling his disease. Nadine said at the time,

“He’s dealt with this illness so bravely and so well. Whatever they’ve thrown at him, he just takes it…some of the treatments have been quite intensive and he’s been through lots of horrible machines and all that sort of thing, he’s always been so brave.”

Apart from Nadine, James Whale is survived by his two sons, James and Peter.

Whale gained recognition over the years for his appearances on various radio stations such as talkSPORT, talkRADIO, and LBC 97.3. He was also honored with an MBE last year.

