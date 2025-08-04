When was James Whale first diagnosed with cancer? Details explored as podcaster’s death comes months after he stopped receiving treatment

Veteran radio presenter and podcaster James Whale died from cancer at the age of 74. He had stage four kidney cancer. His wife confirmed the news on Monday, August 4, 2025. James Whale was first diagnosed with cancer in 2000. However, the renowned UK broadcaster had his infected kidney removed back then. Again in 2020, he was diagnosed with cancer.In an August 2020 interview with The Sun, the host of the Tales of the Whales podcast revealed to the outlet that he had been diagnosed with cancer in the lungs, kidney, spine, and brain. In the interview, he said,“This little bastard [referring to cancer] has spread. It’s in my remaining kidney. I’ve got a couple of small lesions in my lungs. I’ve got it in my spine. I’ve got it in my brain.”James Whale revealed in May 2025 that he had discontinued his cancer treatment. He discussed it with his co-host Ash Gould on the Talk TV show.&quot;I'm at the end of my cancer journey. There is no treatment I can have anymore. I can't tell you how grateful I am to Talk to actually let me on the air and sit next to Ash, which is a real pain in the butt, but I've been doing it for 25 years.&quot;Whale, who had stopped taking cancer treatment, had shifted to a hospice last month. In his recently published column for the Daily Express, Whale expressed that he was happy to move into a hospice near his home. He said he was &quot;happy to go&quot; and thanked hospice staff, saying they made dying &quot;peaceful&quot; and &quot;pain-free.&quot;He added that he had never taken life &quot;too seriously,&quot; and neither had he taken his death seriously either. Whale, who was at Heart of Kent Hospice, described his experience at the facility, calling it &quot;so special&quot; compared to a hospital.Talk TV radio presenter Mike Graham read James Whale's obituary, summarizing his achievementsJames Whale, whose career spanned over six decades, was a respected figure in the broadcasting field. A series of tributes came as soon as the news of his death came out. His co-host and TalkTV presenter Mike Graham read Whale's obituary on air, highlighting his achievements.“James began his remarkable career in the early 1970s when he pioneered a new kind of radio in Britain, the late-night shock jock phone-in. By the late 1980s, the James Whale Radio Show had become a cultural phenomenon, broadcasting every weekend on ITV. He attracted millions of viewers, making him a household name,&quot; Graham said.The presenter recalled James hosting multiple programs for ITV, Sky, and BBC before making waves through talk radio. He also mentioned his appearance on Celebrity Big Brother.Graham informed that in 2006, Whale started Kidney Cancer UK and raised funds for the cause. He added that the broadcaster was conferred with an MBE in the New Year Honours for his work in the field of broadcasting and charity.“James Whale broke the rules, he shaped the airwaves and did it all on his own terms. For millions, James wasn’t just a broadcaster. He was a companion, a provocateur and a good friend that we’ll all never forget. God bless you, James. We’ll miss you,” Graham concluded.Also read: &quot;Utterly insignificant&quot; - Candace Owens slams Emmanuel Macron amid ongoing legal battle with Brigitte MacronJames Whale is survived by his wife, Nadine, and two sons. Before dying, in his last column, Whale urged people to donate to the hospice to build a new facility.Read more: Brooke Hogan’s husband gets candid about the reasons behind her difficult relationship with Hulk Hogan, Perez Hilton reacts