Who was James Whale? Radio host dies at 74 after recording final podcast from hospice care amid cancer battle

Veteran podcaster and radio host James Whale has passed away at 74 years old due to cancer. Whale's death came days after he recorded his final podcast episode with his wife while being in hospice care.In a statement to The Sun, James Whale's wife, Nadine Lamont-Brown, confirmed his death. She said:&quot;James slipped away very gently this morning. It was a beautiful passing, and he left with a smile on his face.&quot;Born in May 1951, James Whale was a well-known British radio host, TV personality, presenter, and podcaster. He rose to fame during the 1980s while hosting his eponymous radio show on Radio Aire. Further in his career, Whale also worked with talkSPORT, BBC, and LBC 97.3. He also hosted an eponymous podcast, the last episode of which he recorded days before his death.Whale was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2000 when he had one of his kidneys removed. In 2020, the podcaster opened up about the recurrence of his disease while being diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer. It soon spread to multiple organs, including his kidneys, brain, lungs, and spine.Following James Whale's death, multiple colleagues and fellow podcasters paid their heartfelt tributes to the icon. He will be remembered as a broadcasting legend and an integral part of major television and radio houses.James Whale recorded his final podcast episode days before his deathOn July 25, James Whale released the final episode of his eponymous podcast, The James Whale Show. Four days before his death on August 1, the podcaster shared a goodbye clip via Talk TV. Speaking to his wife, Whale said in the clip:&quot;We’ve had a good time together, haven’t we?&quot;In response, Nadine mentioned that they had &quot;the best&quot; time while recording the podcast. The broadcasting legend's podcast was hosted by him and his wife every week, while speaking about various issues from health to politics. He thanked his fans for listening to him in his final episode, saying:&quot;Thank you for being a listener. I hope it helps in some way and who knows what’s next, so I can only say au revoir.&quot;After the announcement of James Whale's death following a lengthy battle with cancer, many of his colleagues paid their tributes to the legend. His employers and production houses also shared official statements on social media, paying their condolences.One of Whale's colleagues, Mike Graham, announced his death on TalkTV on August 4. Graham spoke at length about Whale's achievements and illustrious career, having worked alongside him for six years. He said:&quot;James began his remarkable career in the early 1970s when he pioneered a new kind of radio in Britain, the late night shock jock phone in. By the late 1980s, the James Whale Radio Show had become a cultural phenomenon, broadcasting every weekend on ITV. He attracted millions of viewers, making him a household name.&quot;Furthermore, Mike Graham elaborated on how he worked with multiple channels, including ITV, Sky, and the BBC. He also mentioned Whale's popular appearance on the reality show, Celebrity Big Brother, in 2016. Additionally, he shared how Whale founded Kidney Cancer UK to raise significant funds after surviving kidney cancer for the first time in 2006. He was also awarded an MBE during the New Year's Honors for his contributions to broadcasting.&quot;Whale broke the rules, he shaped the airwaves, and did it all on his own terms. For millions, James wasn't just a broadcaster. He was a companion, a provocateur, and a good friend that we'll all never forget. God bless you, James. We'll miss you,&quot; Graham said in his moving tribute.Apart from Graham, TalkTV paid an official tribute to Whale, while many other eminent personalities shared their condolences.