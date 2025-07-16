"It's half the people in the world that are famous" — TMZ podcaster claims an insider alleged that Fidel Castro is mentioned in Epstein's file

Recently, the US Department of Justice released a memo stating there was no client list of Jeffrey Epstein. This development reignited the conversation about the Epstein files. Reportedly, these files contain the names of many powerful leaders, A-list celebrities, and other renowned personalities. Many podcasters and social media influencers have commented on the possible names that could be listed in these files.

Ad

TMZ podcast host Harvey Levin made some huge claims about the files in question in a July 15 YouTube video. He claimed that people privy to the information have provided the outlet with insider information about many famous people's names, allegedly included in these files.

Levin claimed that he was told that one such name was that of former Cuban politician Fidel Castro.

"What we are told is that there are numerous, numerous names in that file of famous people and celebrities, and that he just reveled in having all of these people in his universe... The file includes, one person who is privy, said to me, 'It's half the people in the world that are famous.'... One that I will mention that he said is, Fidel Castro is in that file," he said.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Fidel Castro was a Cuban politician and a symbol of communism in Latin America. He remained the country's leader from 1959 to 2008. Castro died in 2016 at the age of 90.

Harvey Levin claimed that two of his sources communicated to him that the financer allegedly didn't "blackmail" anyone but liked "holding things over the head" of famous people.

"The way it's been put to me by two people is... Epstein, he didn't blackmail people as much as he just liked holding things over the heads of the rich and famous. You know, 'I know you were here,' 'I know you were there.'... And he just liked to brag and did brag. And that's why so many of these names are in that file," the podcaster said.

Ad

"Nothing untoward" — TMZ host pushes back on Trump-Epstein theories

President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell at Mar-a-Lago (Image via Getty)

In the July 15 video, Harvey Levin questioned why the Trump administration was not releasing the files. He also claimed that there was nothing wrong with the president being mentioned in the files. Levin said that he received this information from "multiple people."

Ad

"Well, [Trump's] name is mentioned several times in the file. Nothing untoward. There is nothing we're told that in any way implicates him on any of the things for which Epstein was charged. Nothing untoward... Why is Donald Trump so adamant now about not releasing it?... Multiple people have told me there's nothing untoward with respect to Trump," he said.

Ad

Levin further said that, in his opinion, the files were highly unlikely to come into public light.

"Personally, I don't think it's going to be released... When the government doesn't want to release something, they have a way of keeping it secret, and they may release parts but not all. And we've seen that over and over. And I'm feeling that is exactly what's going to happen with the Epstein file," he said.

Ad

In February this year, a group of influencers was reportedly provided with binders labeled as "The Epstein Files: Phase 1," which allegedly contained documents that had already been leaked but were never released in an official capacity, as per CBS News.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a podcast writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More