From Gunna ‘The Last Wun’ to MGK ‘Lost Americana’: Every artists’ new music released today

August 7, 2025, brings a wide variety of new music for fans, with several albums and singles hitting streaming platforms. From Machine Gun Kelly’s emotionally raw Lost Americana to Gunna’s final YSL Records project, The Last Wun, today’s releases have a diverse range of sounds and styles.The Jonas Brothers return with a full-length album blending pop-rock and nostalgia, while Ed Sheeran keeps up the momentum toward his upcoming eighth album, Play, with a fresh single and video. Alongside these, several notable singles from both rising and established artists have also dropped today. Here’s a breakdown of all the new music dropping today, including albums and singles, with upcoming release highlights to watch for later this year.Machine Gun Kelly drops new music with his first album in three years, Lost AmericanaMachine Gun Kelly's Lost Americana is his seventh album and first full-length Americana project, released on August 8, 2025, through EST 19XX and Interscope Records. According to Billboard on August 8, MGK dives into rootsy folk sounds in the 13-track album.Machine Gun Kelly dropped new music with his August 6 album Lost American, featuring 13 tracks (Image via Spotify)The album was introduced with a trailer narrated by music legend Bob Dylan, who praised it as a tribute to reinvention and the spirit of American freedom. Machine Gun Kelly confirmed Dylan’s involvement during a recent Tonight Show appearance, as reported by People.Gunna drops new music with The Last WunGunna released his sixth studio album, The Last Wun, on August 8, 2025, continuing his streak of solo projects for four consecutive years, as reported by Rolling Stone. The 25-track album features collaborations with Offset, Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake, and Nechie. As noted by HotNewHipHop, fans speculate that The Last Wun might be Gunna’s final album under YSL Records/300 Entertainment.Speaking to Uproxx in June, Gunna described the new music as a reflection of his present life rather than a concept piece. The album cover, created by painter Devon DeJardin, portrays Gunna as a sculpture embodying themes of anger, perseverance, and peace. DeJardin told Rolling Stone that the artwork captures Gunna’s essence amid his struggles and determination.Gunna announced his new album on his Instagram on August 8, 2025 (Image via Instagram/@gunna)New music from the Jonas BrothersThe Jonas Brothers released their seventh studio album, Greetings From Your Hometown, on August 8, 2025. It marks their third album since reuniting in 2019, according to a Billboard update from the same day.The 14-track project includes new music singles like I Can’t Lose, Love Me to Heaven, No Time to Talk, and Slow Motion. The album follows 2023’s The Album, which reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. The trio also announced the Greeting From Your Hometown tour via social media on June 17, 2025, ahead of the album release. The tour begins in New Jersey on August 10, just two days after today's release. Setlists and performances of any new music have not yet been confirmed.The Greetings From Your Howmetown tour kicks off on August 10, 2025 (Image via Instagram/@jonasbrothers)The Jonas brothers, Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas, described the new album as a reflection on home and lifelong influences from their childhood. As reported by Billboard, before reuniting, the trio had spent about a decade pursuing solo careers after struggling with internal disagreements. Their 2019 comeback album, Happiness Begins, produced their first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 with Sucker.Ed Sheeran drops new music video for A Little More featuring Rupert GrintOn August 7, 2025, Ed Sheeran released the music video for his single A Little More, starring Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint. He is seen reprising his role from the 2011 Lego House video, as reported by The Daily Mail, on August 5, 2025.In the trippy visual, Grint plays a former stalker of Sheeran who, after prison, tries to move on but finds Sheeran’s presence everywhere. The video culminates in a surreal wedding scene where even the bride turns into Sheeran, highlighting the inescapable obsession. Ed Sheeran expressed gratitude on Instagram for Grint’s return after 14 years, calling the video “fun” and “bonkers.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA Little More is part of Sheeran’s upcoming album Play, set to release on September 12, 2025. This track follows previous singles Azizam, Old Phone, and Sapphire, continuing the artist’s post-Mathematics album series.Other notable new singlesAlongside the major album releases, several notable singles dropped this week across various genres. KATSEYE teamed up with Young Miko for the Gabriela (Remix), while Bailey Zimmerman collaborated with The Kid Laroi on Lost. Also on the list are Laufey’s Snow White, Glass Animals’ Vampire Bat, and Ethel Cain’s Dust Bowl.Gabriela (Young Miko Remix) announced via Instagram (Image via Instagram/@katseyeworld)JID released their new track titled On McAfee, and Zach Bryan featured Kings of Leon on his latest single Bowery. Fans also received new music from Deftones with the track Milk of the Madonna and Marshmello featuring Jelly Roll with Holy Water.Collaborations continued with Disclosure and Anderson. Paak’s No Cap, Bryson Tiller featuring Luh Tyler’s No Sharing, and Wolf Alice’s White Horses. Other notable team-ups include Skillibeng with Young Nudy on Big Strap, and Jordan Davis featuring Marcus King’s Louisiana Stick.British singer-songwriter Rita Ora dropped new music with the upbeat track Joy, which is featured in the trailer for Love Island UK.Rita Ora @RitaOraLINKCheck out a snippet of my track JOY on @NetflixUK's official Love is Blind: UK trailer!Other highlights include Of Monsters and Men’s Ordinary Creature, Isaia Huron featuring Kehlani’s See Right Through Me, and Alok &amp; Jess Glynne’s Love Has Gone.The week also saw new singles and tracks from Disco Lines &amp; Ship Wrek, The Black Keys, Logic, Tom Odell, Alan Walker with Farruko, Sofia Reyes &amp; Delta Force, Craig David, Yves featuring PinkPantheress, KiiiKiii, and BABYMETAL.August and September 2025 promise even more new music, with a line-up of albums and singles on the way. As reported by Billboard on July 28, 2025, in their Upcoming Albums Calendar, fans can expect new releases from Maroon 5, Deftones, Kid Cudi, Cardi B, Nine Inch Nails, and Mariah Carey between August 15, 2025, and September 26, 2025. Maroon 5, Cardi B, and Mariah Carey are all expected to drop new albums in August-September 2025