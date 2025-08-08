  • home icon
"Wait is that Ronald Weasley?" - Internet reacts as Ed Sheeran replaces his Spotify artist photo with Rupert Grint

By Divya Singh Rana
Published Aug 08, 2025 15:10 GMT
Netizens react to Ed Sheeran replacing his Spotify artist photo with Rupert Grint (Image via Dave Benett/WireImage)

Shortly after releasing the music video for his latest track A Little More, starring Rupert Grint, Ed Sheeran updated his Spotify artist photo to feature the Harry Potter actor.

The image shows Rupert Grint clad in a salmon pink hoodie, mirroring his look from A Little More's music video. Moreover, the latest release marks the singer and actor's collaboration after 14 years, given that the two previously worked together in the music video of Ed Sheeran's 2011 song Lego House.

The Shape Of You singer changing his Spotify artist photo garnered varied reactions from netizens who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their opinions. An X user referenced Rupert Grint's famous role in Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, tweeting:

"Wait is that Ronald Weasley?"
Internet users light-heartedly questioned if the person in Ed's Spotify artist picture was the actor who played Ron Weasley in Harry Potter.

On the other hand, fans of the Perfect singer acknowledged Ed enjoying the long-time joke of him and Rupert Grint being lookalikes.

"I called him Ed": When Rupert Grint poked fun at his resemblance to Ed Sheeran

Rupert Grint's appearance in Ed Sheeran's A Little More is a continuation of his stint in the 2011 song Lego House. In the 2011 music video, Rupert played the singer's doppelganger and stalker.

A Little More's music video picks up from Grint's character in Lego House, getting out of prison for sneaking into Ed's concert and impersonating him. While the character tries to start anew in the latest music video, he is haunted by Ed Sheeran's memories everywhere, including at his own wedding, wherein all wedding guests begin to look like Ed.

Ed and Rupert recreate the viral Spiderman meme (Image via Instagram/ @teddysphotos)
Ed and Rupert recreate the viral Spiderman meme (Image via Instagram/ @teddysphotos)

Additionally, in another scene from the video, Rupert Grint's character's bride also morphs into Ed when he proceeds to lift his bride's veil. The Bad Habits singer took to Instagram on August 5, 2025, to post a clip of A Little More's music video, writing:

"14 years later me and @rupertgrint are reunited. I had this wild idea after writing the song, and thankfully rupert was up for it. It’s an utterly bonkers video for a very upbeat, fun, but angry song. Think this one is gonna be a lot of people’s fav song from Play."

While the music video adds to the age-old joke about Sheeran and Grint being lookalikes, the actor embraced the same in his MTV News comedy skit back in March 2017. In the skit, Rupert suggested that Ed was not a real person, but an entity he created. He joked about how he wanted to "stretch" himself after Harry Potter and create real magic, adding:

"So I created a character. He’d have the voice of an angel, impossibly wispy facial hair. So I bought a guitar and a bunch of flannel, and I called him Ed- Ed Sheeran.”

A Little More is one of the tracks from Ed Sheeran's upcoming eighth studio album, titled Play. The project is scheduled for release on September 12, 2025.

