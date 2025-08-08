"This is about to be the next Bloody Mary" - "Wednesday" fans get excited to find out Lady Gaga's "Dead Dance" MV was directed by Tim Burton

Months after Netflix announced that Lady Gaga would be joining the cast of Wednesday season 2 as Rosaline Rotwood, a teacher who crosses paths with Jenna Ortega's titular character, news that the singer's track Dead Dance would be featured in the franchise further fueled fan excitement.
As reported by The Hollywood Reporter on August 6, 2025, a source revealed that the music video for Gaga's Dead Dance is directed by Tim Burton, the director of Beetlejuice and Wednesday.
Netizens quickly took to X to share their thoughts on the Gaga X Tim Burton collab for the Netflix series. One X user compared the upcoming track to Lady Gaga's 2011 Bloody Mary, tweeting:
"This is about to be the next Bloody Mary"
"Lady Gaga and Tim Burton? This is about to be visually insane," an X user commented.
"Goth Mother just met Goth Father," another X user mentioned.
"This collab makes too much sense," an internet user stated.
"Tim Burton directing it, you know its an absolute W Banger," another internet user said.
Meanwhile, others expressed excitement toward the upcoming track and music video.
"It’s gonna be amazing!! Can’t wait !" an X user tweeted.
"omg? THIS IS INSANE YOU GIYS WE ARE GETTING A CULTURAL RESET!!" a netizen remarked.
"+200 M views in YouTube is coming," another netizen expressed.
Wednesday's lead actor Jenna Ortega and director Tim Burton praise Lady Gaga ahead of her Netflix series cameo
Lady Gaga has been tight-lipped about her cameo as Rosaline Rotwood, a teacher in Nevermore who crosses paths with Jenna Ortega's character, Wednesday Addams. However, the show's lead actress and director haven't missed a chance to praise the singer.
According to IndieWire's March 2025 report, Jenna Ortega called Gaga "definitely one of the most talented individuals" she has worked with, adding:
“Then just finding out that she’s such a sweetheart and really kind and reserved, it’s very strange. I love that you never know what to expect from her, but you can always expect kindness and generosity.”
The show's director, Tim Burton, told Variety in July 2025 that working with the Pokerface singer had been inspirational, describing her as "such an artist." Comparing Gaga to Joanna Lumley and Steve Buscemi, who have also joined Wednesday season 2's cast, Burton said:
"I felt that way about Joanna and Steve, who I’ve worked with before. These people come on this set, you see the whole crew kind of light up. It’s a beautiful thing to witness.”
At the time, Tim Burton teased a collaboration with Gaga, stating that he had done "something else with her," which makes sense in the wake of the Dead Dance track and music video featuring in Wednesday's second installment.
As per Entertainment Weekly's March 2025 report, Lady Gaga didn't say much about her role in the Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega, stating that she didn't want to give anything away. However, she did mention that she had an amazing time working on the show.