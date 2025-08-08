"This is about to be the next Bloody Mary" - "Wednesday" fans get excited to find out Lady Gaga's "Dead Dance" MV was directed by Tim Burton

Months after Netflix announced that Lady Gaga would be joining the cast of Wednesday season 2 as Rosaline Rotwood, a teacher who crosses paths with Jenna Ortega's titular character, news that the singer's track Dead Dance would be featured in the franchise further fueled fan excitement.

Ad

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter on August 6, 2025, a source revealed that the music video for Gaga's Dead Dance is directed by Tim Burton, the director of Beetlejuice and Wednesday.

Pop Base's report on Gaga and Tim Burton's collab on Wednesday's music video (Image via X/ @PopBase)

Netizens quickly took to X to share their thoughts on the Gaga X Tim Burton collab for the Netflix series. One X user compared the upcoming track to Lady Gaga's 2011 Bloody Mary, tweeting:

Ad

Trending

"This is about to be the next Bloody Mary"

𝕲𝖆𝖗𝖉𝖊𝖓 𝕺𝖋 𝕰𝖑𝖎 @EliOnVenus__ This is about to be the next Bloody Mary

Ad

"Lady Gaga and Tim Burton? This is about to be visually insane," an X user commented.

"Goth Mother just met Goth Father," another X user mentioned.

"This collab makes too much sense," an internet user stated.

"Tim Burton directing it, you know its an absolute W Banger," another internet user said.

Meanwhile, others expressed excitement toward the upcoming track and music video.

Ad

"It’s gonna be amazing!! Can’t wait !" an X user tweeted.

"omg? THIS IS INSANE YOU GIYS WE ARE GETTING A CULTURAL RESET!!" a netizen remarked.

"+200 M views in YouTube is coming," another netizen expressed.

Wednesday's lead actor Jenna Ortega and director Tim Burton praise Lady Gaga ahead of her Netflix series cameo

Lady Gaga has been tight-lipped about her cameo as Rosaline Rotwood, a teacher in Nevermore who crosses paths with Jenna Ortega's character, Wednesday Addams. However, the show's lead actress and director haven't missed a chance to praise the singer.

Ad

According to IndieWire's March 2025 report, Jenna Ortega called Gaga "definitely one of the most talented individuals" she has worked with, adding:

“Then just finding out that she’s such a sweetheart and really kind and reserved, it’s very strange. I love that you never know what to expect from her, but you can always expect kindness and generosity.”

Ad

Gaga and Jenna Ortega pose together ahead of Wednesday season 2 (Image via Instagram/@ladygaga)

The show's director, Tim Burton, told Variety in July 2025 that working with the Pokerface singer had been inspirational, describing her as "such an artist." Comparing Gaga to Joanna Lumley and Steve Buscemi, who have also joined Wednesday season 2's cast, Burton said:

Ad

"I felt that way about Joanna and Steve, who I’ve worked with before. These people come on this set, you see the whole crew kind of light up. It’s a beautiful thing to witness.”

At the time, Tim Burton teased a collaboration with Gaga, stating that he had done "something else with her," which makes sense in the wake of the Dead Dance track and music video featuring in Wednesday's second installment.

Ad

As per Entertainment Weekly's March 2025 report, Lady Gaga didn't say much about her role in the Netflix series starring Jenna Ortega, stating that she didn't want to give anything away. However, she did mention that she had an amazing time working on the show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More