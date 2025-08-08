Has Lady Gaga appeared in Wednesday season 2 yet? Details explored

Wednesday season 2 is now streaming on Netflix, at least the first four episodes are. The new installment of the hit supernatural dark comedy series will be released in two parts, with part 1 premiering on August 6, 2024, giving fans four episodes of Wednesday Addams back in the halls of Nevermore Academy.

Old and new characters join her in part 1, including the rest of the Addams family, her BFF Enid Sinclair, Wednesday's self-proclaimed superfan Agnes DeMille, and more. However, Lady Gaga's highly anticipated character does not appear in Wednesday season 2, part 1.

Two years after Lady Gaga's Bloody Mary song went viral when Wednesday danced to it in one of the scenes in Wednesday season 1, the singer was confirmed to join the new season. Fans have been eager to see her make an appearance on the show. But with the season split in half, Gaga is absent from the first part.

Lady Gaga at The MAYHEM Ball Tour (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty)

With her casting confirmed, it can only mean fans will finally see her onscreen alongside the Wednesday season 2 cast and characters in the second part of the series, which drops on September 3, 2025.

Who will Lady Gaga be in Wednesday season 2 part 2?

While Lady Gaga's role in Wednesday season 2 has been kept under wraps for most of the year before the new season dropped, Netflix introduced her character during its live Tudum event in May 2025.

Lady Gaga is set to play Rosaline Rotwood in part 2 of the season. She would be teaching at Nevermore, where she's going to cross paths with the show's titular anti-hero. Netflix described her character as "mysterious and enigmatic."

Wednesday Addams (Image via Netflix)

Series star Jenna Ortega stopped short of giving any spoilers about Lady Gaga's character in the series. However, she only had good things to say about the singer's appearance in the show during her interview with Entertainment Tonight back in March. She said:

"I'm not saying anything about her character though! Let her be incredible and amazing. She's great in the show and I don't think she's what people expect her to be."

Ortega teased that there will be dance scenes in which Gaga's character is involved. In another interview with Access Hollywood at SXSW in March, she spoke about working with Lady Gaga, saying she loved working with the singer. She described the singer as "unbelievably sweet and just precious."

Netflix also welcomed the singer to the show and to Nevermore in June 2025 with a post on X, describing her character as "legendary," writing:

Netflix @netflix Welcome to Nevermore, Mother Monster. Lady Gaga will guest star in Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 as Rosaline Rotwood — a legendary Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday. #TUDUM

Lady Gaga is debuting a new song in Wednesday season 2 part 2

While Lady Gaga's Bloody Mary became a viral sensation in season 1, the second part of the second season of Wednesday will feature another Gaga song. She is set to release Dead Dance in the second half of the show, with both the song and video coming out to coincide with her appearance as Rosaline Rotwood in Wednesday season 2.

So far, not much is known about the new song beyond its title. However, Variety cited sources saying it was written by the same team behind Gaga's Mayhem album, which she released in March.

Catch Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood in Wednesday season 2 part 2, streaming on Netflix on September 3, 2025. Meanwhile, the first four episodes of the series can now be watched on Netflix.

