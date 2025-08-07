Who is Agnes DeMille in Wednesday season 2? All about the mystery stalker

The first half of Wednesday season 2 is out now on Netflix, bringing four episodes of mystery, drama, and new obsessions. Jenna Ortega returns as Wednesday Addams alongside most of the main characters from the first season. However, season 2 also introduces fresh new faces who will make Wednesday's new year at Nevermore Academy even more interesting.One new character who is both helpful and a bringer of chaos to Wednesday's life is her superfan, Agnes DeMille, played by Eve Templeton. She keeps fans hooked with her over-eager but dangerous attitude—eager to please her idol and win her friendship, but is mischievous and borderline dangerous to Enid because she wants to replace her as Wednesday's best friend.Find out more about this new character and the actress behind it.Who is Agnes DeMille, and where does her story fit in Wednesday season 2? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAgnes DeMille joins the series as one of the new characters in Wednesday season 2. She's introduced as a 13-year-old student at Nevermore Academy, who self-proclaims to be Wednesday Addams' biggest fan. Series co-showrunner Alfred Gough described Agnes' character to TVLine on August 6 as some &quot;sort of odd super fan&quot; Wednesday got after saving the school.She's a die-hard fan and she looks like it too in the way she mimics Wednesday's physical appearance, only with bright red pigtails with black ribbons. At least, that's how she appears to be in the beginning. Wednesday season 2 episode 2, The Devil You Woe, reveals that Agnes is the stalker who has been endlessly taunting Wednesday. The presence of the stalker was revealed in Wednesday season 1.Agnes uses stalking, manipulation, and sometimes violence to get to Wednesday's inner circle, earn her friendship, and replace Enid as the BFF. In episode 2, she nearly kills Enid during Prank Day, and her rivalry with Enid becomes an interesting subplot throughout the first half of season 2.But her rivalry with Enid aside, Agnes has the powers of invisibility, and coupled with her need to impress Wednesday, she proves to be a valuable asset in the show's anti-hero's investigations, like helping her break into Willow Hill. She makes the perfect spy because once she's invisible, she's completely unseen, as her clothes disappear along with her.Read more: Will there be Wednesday season 3?All about Evie Templeton, who plays Agnes DeMille in Wednesday season 2, and where you've seen her beforeEvie Templeton (Image via Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)Behind the character of Agnes DeVille in Wednesday season 2 is Evie Templeton, a 16-year-old actress born in Barbados but who grew up in England. While she's still early in her career, with her first acting credits only dating back to 2020, per her IMDb page, she already has a few significant career highlights.She started her onscreen acting career in a 2020 short film called Red before joining the BBC period drama Life After Life as a guest star. She also guest-starred in Criminal Record as a 10-year-old version of a character and starred in the movies Lord of Misrule and Pinocchio. Besides Wednesday season 2, Evie Templeton also has another project lined up, the supernatural horror by Christopher Gans, Return to Silent Hill, which is expected to premiere on January 23, 2026.The first four episodes of Wednesday season 2 are now streaming on Netflix, while the last four episodes will arrive on the streaming platform on Wednesday, September 3, 2025.