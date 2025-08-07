Wednesday season 2 episodes 5-8 release date, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Wednesday season 2 continues on September 3, 2025, when the final four episodes (episodes 5 to 8) arrive on Netflix. Following the mid-season release on August 6, the part 2 will wrap up the story arc of Nevermore Academy’s darkest days yet.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar with Tim Burton directing the early episodes, Wednesday follows the morbidly brilliant Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega, as she navigates psychic visions, monstrous mysteries, and cursed legacies. The Wednesday season 2 cast also includes Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair, and Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin.

This season dives deeper into the history of Nevermore and Willow Hill Asylum, unraveling a disturbing conspiracy involving a secret experiment on outcasts.

When does Wednesday season 2 part 2 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Wednesday season 2 returns with episodes 5 to 8 on Wednesday, September 3, 2025. Netflix will release the full second half of the season simultaneously worldwide. Following Netflix’s usual release format, and keeping in line with the gothic series’ tradition, episodes drop at midnight PT.

Here is a breakdown of the release time across major global time zones:

Region Date Time Pacific Time (PT) September 3, 2025 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) September 3, 2025 3:00 AM British Summer Time (BST) September 3, 2025 8:00 AM Central European Time (CET) September 3, 2025 9:00 AM Philippines (PHT) September 3, 2025 3:00 PM Singapore (SGT) September 3, 2025 3:00 PM Japan (JST) September 3, 2025 4:00 PM Australia (AEST) September 3, 2025 5:00 PM

Wednesday is streaming exclusively on Netflix. All episodes will be available to subscribers across all membership tiers, with the full season totaling eight episodes.

How many episodes is Wednesday season 2 left with?

Wednesday season 2 has four episodes left in its second and final batch. The season is made up of eight episodes in total, with the first four released on August 6. The final four episodes: Let Me Woe You Again, The Final Woe Down Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3, will conclude the season on September 3.

This split-season format mirrors other Netflix hits like You, Bridgerton, and Stranger Things, offering a mid-season cliffhanger to build anticipation.

A brief recap for Wednesday season 2 part 1

Titled Now You See Me, Now You Woe, episode 4 delivers the season’s most shocking twist yet. Wednesday uncovers that the person behind the LOIS program, a sinister psychiatric project experimenting on outcasts, is not Dr. Fairburn, but her own assistant, Judi.

Far from the harmless receptionist she pretended to be, Judi reveals herself as “the Avian,” capable of commanding deadly crows and responsible for Sheriff Galpin’s death.

Meanwhile, Uncle Fester helps Wednesday break into Willow Hill Asylum, where they discover the underground lab. As power cuts during their escape, all the facility’s doors fly open, including Tyler’s.

In a more shocking twist, Tyler kills Thornhill, then violently attacks Wednesday, throwing her out of a tall window in the final scene.

Major events to expect from Wednesday season 2 part 2 episodes 5–8

As Wednesday season 2 nears its conclusion, expect the following key plot developments:

Wednesday’s recovery and psychic unraveling intensify - After her fall in episode 4, Wednesday will be forced to confront her own mortality. Her psychic visions become more uncontrollable, linking her to an ancient curse tied to the Addams bloodline.

Tyler becomes a Hyde without a master - Having killed Thornhill, Tyler is now free but unstable. With no one to anchor him, his Hyde form spirals into madness. He poses a threat not just to Nevermore but to all outcasts as his rage escalates and his humanity fades.

The truth about the LOIS program spreads through Nevermore - Judi’s actions can no longer remain hidden. The school is forced to reckon with its past. Principal Weems’ replacement must decide whether to protect the institution or expose its darkest secrets.

A final confrontation between Wednesday and Judi - With evidence in hand, Wednesday prepares for a final showdown. But Judi, now fully awakened to her Avian powers, raises a swarm of crows to descend on Nevermore, launching a full-scale assault in the finale.

With four episodes remaining, Wednesday season 2 is set to conclude with significant plot developments. Judi's reveal as the Avian and the return of Tyler have shifted the narrative. The second part of the season premieres on September 3, 2025.

