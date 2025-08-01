  • home icon
How many episodes will be there in Wednesday season 2? Episode count, release schedule, and more

By Deepti Sequeira
Published Aug 01, 2025 03:56 GMT
An image of the cast of Wednesday season 2 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Netflix])
An image of Jenna Ortega from Wednesday season 2 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Netflix])

Jenna Ortega is set to reprise her role as everyone's favorite outcast in Wednesday season 2 on Netflix. The second season of the supernatural gothic series features eight episodes and will air in two parts - on August 6, 2025, and September 3, 2025.

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the show debuted its first season on November 23, 2022. It is produced by Carmen Pepeleaa and executive produced by Andrew Mittman, Kevin Lafferty, Gail Berman, Jonathan Glickman, Kayla Alpert, Tommy Harper, and Kevin Miserocchi, among others.

The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"While attending Nevermore Academy, Wednesday Addams attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a killing spree and solve the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago."
Furthermore, the record-breaking series has already been renewed for a third season, as announced by Netflix in July 2025.

All episodes in Wednesday season 2, and when they arrive

Wednesday season 2 contains a total of eight episodes that is split into two parts of four episodes each. The first part will be released on August 6, 2025, while the second part will follow on September 3, 2025. All episodes have a runtime of 46-57 minutes.

Part 1 of season 2 is directed by Tim Burton and Paco Cabezas. The screenplay is written by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, Matt Lambert, Valentina Garza, and Lauren Otero. Take a look at the episode details from Part 1.

Episode no.Episode titleRelease date
1Here We Woe AgainAugust 6, 2025
2 The Devil You WoeAugust 6, 2025
3 Call Of The WoeAugust 6, 2025
4 If These Woes Could TalkAugust 6, 2025
Furthermore, Part 2 of Wednesday season 2 will drop four weeks later on September 3, 2025. It is directed by Tim Burton and Angela Robinson and written by Erika Vazquez, Siena Butterfield, Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, Kayla Alpert, and James Madejski. Take a look at the table below:

Episode no.Release date
5September 3, 2025
6 September 3, 2025
7 September 3, 2025
8 September 3, 2025
Wednesday season 1 recap: All to know before season 2 arrives

Where to watch all episodes of Wednesday season 2?

Like the first season, Wednesday season 2 will drop exclusively on Netflix. The streaming service offers three subscription plans - Standard with ads, Standard without ads, and Premium (without ads). The monthly price for the Standard plan with ads is $7.99, Standard plan without ads is $17.99, and Premium plan is $24.99.

Subscribers can add 1 additional member to their ad-free Standard plan by paying $6.99 with ads or $8.99 without ads monthly. The Premium plan allows subscribers to add 2 extra members for the monthly price of $6.99 each with ads or $8.99 each without ads monthly.

About Wednesday season 2

Wednesday Addams returns to the macabre halls of Nevermore Academy for another year, filled with mysteries and adventures, in season 2. However, she is plagued with psychic visions of her roommate and best friend Enid's death and is forced to confront her family's past in order to save her.

Fans can expect twice as much mayhem as her eccentric parents, Morticia and Gomez, and brother, Pugsley, join her for a wild ride at the academy. Moreover, the showrunners, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, told Tudum by Netflix on July 31, 2025, that the second installment will have a much "darker" tone.

"This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore."

In addition to the main cast, the show will feature new cast members, including Joanna Lumley as Morticia’s formidable mother, Hester Frump. Lady Gaga will also join the cast as Nevermore's teacher Rosaline Rotwood in Part 2. Other guest stars include Christopher Lloyd, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suatamo.

Watch all episodes of Wednesday season 2 exclusively on Netflix.

