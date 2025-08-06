“Their friendship is really beautiful” - Emma Myers comments on Enid and Wednesday’s bond in Wednesday season 2 

Emma Myers is set to reprise her role as Enid Sinclair in Tim Burton's supernatural horror thriller series, Wednesday season 2. The sequel sees the return of Jenna Ortega's Wednesday and Enid to the halls of Nevermore, where they deal with more supernatural elements and webs of secrets. To save Enid, the Addams family must confront even darker forces than before.In an interview with Seventeen published on August 5, 2025, Emma Myers opened up about her thoughts on the bond her character shares with the protagonist of Wednesday season 2.&quot;Their friendship is really beautiful. Even though Enid’s got boys chasing after her, she couldn’t care less,&quot; she explained.Emma Myers on playing Enid Sinclair in Wednesday season 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWednesday's and Enid's bond takes center stage in the sequel, especially after the revelation of a deadly prophecy. While the two characters shared quite a bit of screentime in the first season, Wednesday season 2 elevates their bond to a whole new level.In the interview, Emma Myers also stated that over time, their understanding of each other's needs has grown immensely. While the two characters don't always see eye to eye, their contrasting dynamic is what adds to the strength of their friendship.&quot;They both have an understanding of one another. I think their respect for each other’s needs is really lovely. Even though all Enid wants to do is be touchy and hug, she still respects Wednesday’s need for space and alone time. And Wednesday respects what Enid likes and what Enid needs,&quot; she stated.Myers also implied that both Wednesday and Enid have their priorities set straight and follow the principle of &quot;sisters before misters&quot;. She also opened up about working with Jenna Ortega, who not only stars but also serves as the producer of Wednesday season 2.&quot;I love her (Jenna Ortega) so much. We have such a fun time together. She’s producing this next season so she had a lot more creative input and was always telling me, 'If there’s something you don’t like or something you’re not comfortable with, let me know and I’ll be your person,' &quot; she explained.What role will Emma Myers play in Wednesday season 2? View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEmma Myers is back as Enid Sinclair in Wednesday season 2, playing Wednesday Addams' vibrant and devoted werewolf best friend. While the previous season concentrated on Enid's individual development and that of her friendship with Wednesday, season 2 raises the stakes for her character.In episode 2, Enid is abducted by a new villain, Agnes de Mille, an obsessed Wednesday stalker. Enid and fellow student Bruno are trapped in a fatal labyrinth below Iago Tower, where they are almost murdered until Wednesday saves them. This event ignites the main conflict of the season, which further solidifies the psychic and emotional connection between Wednesday and Enid.Wednesday is haunted by the vision of Enid's death, which compels much of her mission to guard her friend. Season 2 is set to get darker, with the arrival of new supernatural menaces, family secrets, and a mission that includes a literal ticking time bomb.Enid's werewolfhood and growing identity might become more proactive in fighting against these threats. As her bond with Wednesday gets stronger, Enid serves as an emotional and narrative anchor, and her character is thus at the center of the heart and survival of Nevermore Academy.Wednesday season 2 is available to stream on Netflix.