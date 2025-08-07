Who is the new music teacher in Wednesday season 2? Character explored

Wednesday season 2 has opened the gates of the Nevermore Academy yet again, and the protagonist, Wednesday, is back at solving strange mysteries. The second season unveiled the first four episodes under part one, which were released on August 6, 2025.

Ad

In the latest season of Wednesday, dark visions about Enid and the mystery of LOIS bring major twists. A standout new addition is Isadora Capri, the new music teacher at Nevermore, played by actress and singer Billie Piper. Her brief scenes and mysterious past make her an intriguing character.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for Wednesday season 2. Reader's discretion is advised.

Billie Piper takes the persona of a genius music teacher, Isadora Capri, in Wednesday season 2

A still from season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Billie Piper enters the dark world of Wednesday season 2 as the new head of music at Nevermore Academy, Isadora Capri. She is introduced in the very first episode of the second installment, when Wednesday is seen playing Montagues and Capulets from Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet on her cello.

Ad

Trending

Wednesday also recognises the teacher as the musical genius who created her first classical album, Wolf Howl, at the age of ten. While their first interaction is brief, Capri's mastery of music and clear understanding of Wednesday's persona become evident in those brief moments. Her advice to Wednesday to let the music control her instead of the opposite helps the latter find Enid and Bruno in the second episode.

The character appears to have a mysterious aura around her, which also puzzles Wednesday during the crows incident in episode 3. She is also a key character in the showdown that happens at Willow Hill in episode 4. Her sharp understanding and passion for music make her a unique entry into the new season.

Ad

Also read: Wednesday season 2 (part 1) ending explained: who is the new villain in Nevermore?

Billie Piper shares the similarity between her and Jenna Ortega's roles in Wednesday season 2

A still from the second season (Image via Netflix)

Billie Piper's Isadora Capri becomes another one of the peculiar faculty members at Nevermore Academy, who is expected to have a prominent part in season 2.

Ad

As per Netflix, she is also a werewolf, which is hinted at in her brief interaction with Enid in the latest season. This could further establish her as a mentor to Enid in the upcoming parts, making her role significant in the storyline. The character came out as a passionate and observant figure, who is not moved by Wednesday's sharp remarks either.

Netflix also described Billie Piper's character as 'brilliant, intense, and enigmatic', highlighting her excellence in music as a child prodigy. In a statement to Netflix, Billie Piper shared :

Ad

"There’s a lot about the fact that Capri and Wednesday are both kind of control freaks. They like things to go a certain way — they’re drawn to perfection and they’re very methodical."

Billie Piper's remark lays out some significant characteristics of her and Jenna Ortega's roles in the show. The need for control and perfection may bring some unexpected situations in their journey ahead in season 2.

Ad

Billie Piper is famously known for her works such as Doctor Who, Scoop, Secret Diary of a Call Girl, and Penny Dreadful, among others. Similar to her character in Wednesday season 2, Piper also rose to fame with her debut single, Because We Want To, at the young age of 15. Her presence in the new series will bring more adventures and twists in the upcoming episodes.

Watch Wednesday season 2 on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eeshna Dashottar Journalism graduate passionate about entertainment and Hollywood world Know More