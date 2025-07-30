PinkPantheress feels "overlooked" in the music industry because less people listen to electronic music that is made by a Black woman

PinkPantheress recently revealed that she felt &quot;overlooked&quot; in the music industry, as she believed people were less inclined &quot;to listen to electronic music that is made by a Black woman.&quot; The 24-year-old British pop star released her second mixtape, Fancy That, in May 2025, featuring the song Illegal, which inspired a viral trend on TikTok. Following the release of her second mixtape and her first Glastonbury performance, PinkPantheress sat down for an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, published on July 29, 2025. The singer, whose real name is Victoria Walker, spoke about the hurdles she faced in the music industry, including her belief that she was often overlooked because people did not understand what she represented.“I always feel like I’m cutting through and I’m in a very privileged position musically. But [I] can feel a little bit like I’m hitting all these markers and it still feels like I’m getting overlooked, simply because there’s a lot of people that don’t necessarily understand what I represent, nor do they want to take a look because I think it just doesn’t make sense for them,” she said.“People are less willing to listen to electronic music that is made by a Black woman. That’s just fact. There’s some considerations I would like to get as an artist which I might not be getting right now, since maybe it’s harder to put me into a genre.”Furthermore, the singer said that while she aimed to remain &quot;authentic&quot; and &quot;consistent,&quot; she also enjoyed proving people wrong and helping them realize that they never &quot;gave her a chance in the first place.”PinkPantheress canceled one of her two Glastonbury setsPinkPantheress was scheduled to perform two sets at this year's Glastonbury, held in Somerset, England, between June 25 and 29, with Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975, and Neil Young as the headlining acts. The Illegal singer had a 30-minute set on the Levels stage at 11 pm on July 26 and another on the Woodsies stage at 7:30 pm on July 27. However, PinkPantheress canceled her Levels set one day before her scheduled performance. She was replaced by Australian DJ Rosa Terenzi. According to The Independent, the organizers stated that the singer's set was canceled due to a timing issue, adding:“This change was absolutely not as a result of overcrowding fears; the artist was simply no longer able to make this performance. She is still playing her Woodsies set. She is still playing her Woodsies set.”PinkPantheress' setlist for the Woodies on July 27 included her hits like Illegal, Girl Like Me, and Boy's a Liar Pt. 2. The singer also brought out fellow English artist Just Jack toward the end of her set for a joint performance of Stars. The song, which is part of her new mixtape, samples Just Jack's 2007 song Stars in Their Eyes.Following her performance, PinkPantheress took to Instagram to share photos and videos from her Glastonbury set. The singer appeared very emotional in the first video, wiping her eyes as the crowd cheered her on. In the caption, she wrote that she &quot;lost control&quot; and &quot;nearly cried [her] lashes off,&quot; adding:&quot;OMLLLLL my first glastonbury, and ofc i had to bring my tap dancer had such an amazing time you have no effing idea. it was at this moment that i lost control and nearly cried my lashes off, but i didnt, but i should’ve. i loved it, thank you everyone for showing me support #glastonbury i love it here. and ofc @justjackmusic jack coming and being legendary on stage with me, what did i do to deserve you??? thank you all.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn other news, PinkPantheress received an honorary doctorate from the University of Kent on July 22, 2025, for her “contribution to and achievements in music in the digital age.”