Did Trick Daddy sample Ozzy Osbourne in one of his songs? Rapper pays tribute to legendary rocker after his death at 76

After the news of Ozzy Osbourne's death was announced by his family on Tuesday, July 22, numerous artists and celebrities paid their tributes to the late rock singer via social media.Trick Daddy was one of them, as the Miami native told HotNewHipHop he was grateful to Ozzy for permitting him to sample Crazy Train in one of his songs.&quot;The iconic legend will be truly missed, especially by me -- a young, Black man out of the ghetto of Miami -- by giving the clearance to sample his 'Crazy Train' masterpiece!&quot; he said.Per the media outlet, Trick Daddy sampled Osbourne's Crazy Train in his 2004 song, Let's Go, featuring Lil Jon and Twista. The track was included in the rapper's sixth studio album, Thug Matrimony: Married to the Streets. Meanwhile, Ozzy's Crazy Train was part of his first solo album, Blizzard of Ozz, which dropped in 1980, a year after the vocalist was fired from his rock band, Black Sabbath.Many artists paid tribute to Ozzy OsbourneBesides Trick Daddy, many other artists paid their tributes to Ozzy Osbourne this week. One of them was Yungblud, who attended Ozzy's Black Sabbath fundraiser show earlier this month. He wrote in the caption of his Instagram post:&quot;I will never forget you - you will be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage. Your cross around my neck is the most precious thing I own. You asked me once if there was anything you could do for me and as I said then and as I will say now for all of us the music was enough. You took us on your adventure - an adventure that started it all.&quot;Then, calling Ozzy Osbourne &quot;the greatest of all time,&quot; the English singer claimed that he was &quot;heartbroken&quot; at the news. Ronnie Wood, who had also attended the singer's last Birmingham show, wrote for him:&quot;I am so very sad to hear of the death of Ozzy Osbourne 💔🙏 What a lovely goodbye concert he had at Back To The Beginning in Birmingham🙏☀️❤️🎤.&quot;Meanwhile, KISS rocker Gene Simmons called Ozzy a giant in his tribute, writing:&quot;Sad to report Ozzy has passed away. He was a giant. Admired and loved by millions of fans worldwide. Prayers and condolences go out to the Osborne family&quot;Singer and Pianist Elton John also shared his condolences for Osbourne's family, writing:&quot;He was a dear friend and a huge trailblazer who secured his place in the pantheon of rock gods – a true legend. He was also one of the funniest people I’ve ever met. I will miss him dearly. To Sharon and the family, I send my condolences and love.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostRock band Pantera, who performed alongside Black Sabbath on July 5, thanked Ozzy for his contribution to the heavy metal genre, writing on X:&quot;Thank you for all that you did for metal &amp; Pantera. We wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for you. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Amy &amp; Louis, we are so very sorry for your loss ❤️‍🩹.&quot;Ozzy Osbourne is survived by his wife, Sharon Osbourne, and six children, Kelly, Aimee, Jack, Jessica, Elliot, and Louis Osbourne.