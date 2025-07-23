"She paid for it" — Internet reacts to PinkPantheress receiving honorary university degree

  • home icon
By Divya Singh Rana
Published Jul 23, 2025 10:37 GMT
Netizens react to PinkPanthress receiving honorary university degree

Victoria Beverley Walker, aka PinkPantheress, whose track Illegal gained traction on social media, recently received an honorary degree from the University of Kent. According to BBC's report dated July 22, 2025, Victoria received the honor for her contribution and achievements in music in the digital era.

Videos of PinkPantheress being made a Doctor of Music at Canterbury Cathedral on July 22, 2025, went viral on the internet, where she is seen addressing the graduating students.

Netizens quickly took to X to express their opinions on the social media sensation's honorary university degree, wherein an X user claimed:

"She paid for it."
"Fake degrees are wild lmao," an X user commented.
"Degree in tiktok music, bridges and longer than 3 minutes songs," another X user mentioned.
"They just giving these things out huh," an internet user stated.
"Can universities just stop doing this? It's pointless. Degrees actually mean something. Whenever someone sees 'Honorary Degree' all they really see is 'not actually qualified,' another internet user said.
On the other hand, fans of the Pain singer expressed happiness over her honorary achievement and defended her against the trolls.

"She’s the only doctor I’d trust with my Spotify Wrapped," an X user tweeted.
"Well deserved. Dr. PinkPantheress not only stuns with her music but now with academic recognition too. Congratulations," a netizen expressed.
"Why are people hating on the fact that she got a degree? Clearly not enough of y’all have one…," another netizen remarked.
PinkPantheress reflects on her journey as an artist in acceptance speech at the University of Kent

True to her stage name, PinkPantheress accepted her honorary degree from the University of Kent, sporting a pink ensemble featuring a gown and cape. In her acceptance speech, the artist acknowledged those graduating and their families, stating:

"I never made it through uni. I stopped after year one so... You guys are doing a really great job and you all look really good today. It's an honor to be receiving this doctorate. Canterbury was the backdrop for the majority of my life. I joined my first band here, I had my first ever job at cricket ground, and I uploaded first songs onto SoundCloud here."
PinkPantheress mentioned that her father was a statistics professor at the University of Kent for many years, adding that he would be grading papers while she tinkered away at Garage Band in her room.

The Boy's a Liar singer mentioned that her songs were not polished when she started out in the industry, and she did not have an audience. Yet, she wanted to learn and get better at her craft.

She recalled that it was during her first year at U.A.L. (University of Arts London) that she wanted to make music work for her, but did not know how.

"I can't receive this doctorate without mentioning how we've seen music departments lose funding all over the country though. With so many young people experiencing Covid during pivotal moments in their life, it has never been more important to give young people access to different artistic outlets," the singer said.
She addressed the students, saying that regardless of whether they were going to step into a new career, take time to rest, or pursue their passion, they must trust themselves and lean on those who support them.

PinkPantheress concluded her acceptance speech, stating that it was an honor to share the University of Kent and Canterbury connection with graduating students, receiving applause from the audience.

PinkPantheress kick-started her career when her song Break It Off garnered popularity on TikTok. This came after the singer and songwriter landed a deal with Elektra Records and Parlophone.

