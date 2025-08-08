"Musta had to be a typo" - Gunna seemingly responds to Young Thug's deleted tweet about him on "Prototype" 

Gunna seemingly hit back at Young Thug for his deleted tweet about him in the song Prototype from his newly released album, The Last Wun. According to Rolling Stone, The Last Wun will reportedly be Gunna's final project under Young Thug's YSL Records.Rumors of a falling out between the two rappers emerged after Gunna accepted an Alford plea in late 2022 amid the long-spanning YSL RICO trial, leading to speculation about Gunna allegedly &quot;snitching&quot; on Young Thug.Gunna, whose birth name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, repeatedly denied the rumors. However, Young Thug seemingly took a shot at him via a now-deleted tweet posted in November 2024, weeks after his release from prison, writing:“Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don’t know you my guy.&quot;In his new song Prototype, released on August 8, 2025, as part of The Last Wun, Gunna seemingly responded to Thug's deleted tweet, claiming the name-drop must have been a typo.&quot;N***a had tweeted my name, musta had to be a typo,&quot; Gunna rapped in Prototype.Gunna's The Last Wun is a 25-track album that includes features from Offset, Burna Boy, WizKid, Asake, and Nechie. Los Angeles painter Devon DeJardin reportedly designed the album's cover art, which featured the rapper depicted in a sculptural form.In an recent interview with Rolling Stone, Dejardin said the cover art was about capturing Gunna &quot;in his essence of where he is in his life,&quot; to represent his &quot;peace, stability, perseverance, grinding,&quot; &quot;anger, and vengefulness,&quot; including &quot;a literal chip on the shoulder as if he’s got something to prove right now.”What have Gunna and Young Thug said about each other following the YSL RICO trial?Both Gunna and Young Thug have remained cryptic about their relationship in the aftermath of the YSL RICO trial, which is currently the longest trial in Georgia's history. For the uninitiated, the prosecution claimed that Young Thug's YSL Records (short for Young Stoner Life) was an alleged front for a criminal street gang named Young Slime Life.In 2022, Gunna and Young Thug were among the 28 YSL affiliates arrested and tried in the case. While Gunna accepted an Alford plea in December 2022, Young Thug took a plea deal in October 2024 and was released from prison on a 15-year probation.CUO MEDIA @cultchaologyLINK✏️📚 #CUOLetMeKnow: In December of 2022, #Gunna took an “ Alford Plea “ deal in the YSL Rico Case. An Alford Plea is a plea deal where the defendant acknowledges that the court has strong evidence but DOES NOT ADMIT TO ANY CRIMES, OR gives any names or information. #FREEYSLFollowing his release, Gunna faced countless allegations of &quot;snitching&quot; on Young Thug, which he repeatedly denied. In December 2022, Steve Sadow, his attorney, took to Instagram to defend his client. The attorney emphasized that the rapper had not snitched on &quot;any other defendant&quot; and asked the public to &quot;stop spreading lies.&quot;In an April 2024 cover story with XXL Magazine, Gunna addressed the snitching rumors, stating that people had been &quot;misled.&quot;“I definitely feel like everybody’s been misled. And like, you know, when you’re being misled, you got a choice to follow or make your own decisions. And that’s what is being shown right now. You’re being a follower or you’re being neutral to be like, ‘I don’t know what their business is or what they really got goin’ on.”Speaking about his relationship with Thug, Gunna said it was &quot;love, always,&quot; and &quot;Our relationship is our relationship.” Meanwhile, Thug shared his opinion about his association with Gunna in an April 2025 interview with GQ, candidly admitting that he wasn't clear about the state of their relationship.That same month, the rapper released the lead single from his forthcoming album, UY Scuti, in which he allegedly dissed Gunna. The song, titled Money on Money and featuring Future, saw Thug mentioning a &quot;brother&quot; who was a &quot;rat&quot; while rapping, “These f**k n***as tellin’ for nothin’, and I gotta be the one callin’ ’em friends,” and &quot;Brother, you a rat (My brother),” and “Twin, you a rat, you smoked, uh.”In May 2025, Thugger responded to a report claiming that Gunna had allegedly covered up his YSL tattoo, writing in an Instagram comment at the time, “I mean… he said it must end lol,” in reference to the latter's Alford plea deal.For the uninitiated, Gunna had acknowledged that YSL was “a music label and a gang&quot; when he accepted the Alford plea in 2022. In his statement, which the prosecution read aloud in the courtroom, the rapper had written:“I recognize, acknowledge and deeply regret that my talent and music indirectly furthered YSL the gang to the detriment of my community. YSL as a gang must end.”In other news, Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, is working on his new album, UY Scuti. Apart from the lead single, the rapper has yet to announce an update regarding the upcoming project, including a release date. This will be Thug's first full-length project since his release from prison.