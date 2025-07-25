"The Akademiks line had me dying": Netizens react as Freddie Gibbs dissed DJ Akademiks and Gunna on Alfredo 2

Freddie Gibbs has dropped a new album, Alfredo 2, in collaboration with DJ and record producer Alchemist, on July 25. Among its 14 tracks, some bars from Lavish Habits have gone viral on social media. Gibbs hit out at DJ Akademiks and Gunna simultaneously in the song:&quot;First-class Virgin Atlantic, stewardess' t*tties plastic/ I'm still gon' squeeze Akademiks t*tties, that fat b*stard/ Gunna dissed me and took a plea, he a rat b*stard&quot;Gibbs shares old beefs with Gunna and DJ Akademiks. In 2020, a clip reportedly featuring Gunna's alleged appearance on a Crime Stoppers episode went viral. After some netizens referred to Gunna as a snitch, the P Power rapper claimed he never appeared on Crime Stoppers.Freddie Gibbs then tweeted that whoever joins Crime Stoppers is a snitch. Although he didn't take anyone's names, the internet believed Gibbs' tweet was directed at Gunna.DJ Akademiks got in Freddie Gibbs' bad books in 2020 when he reacted to the rapper calling Jeezy irrelevant. The 43-year-old rapper has since fired several shots at the streamer via social media posts.They also had another back-and-forth when Akademiks called Gibbs out on his Crime Stoppers tweet, supposedly aimed at Gunna. Their latest exchange was in January 2025 when the streamer sparked controversy online for indulging in s*xually suggestive conversation with a minor on a livestream.Freddie Gibbs called Akademiks &quot;b*tch&quot; on X, leading to the latter going on a rant about the rapper's personal life. Gibbs then dissed Akademiks on his 2024 track, oHio featuring ScHoolboy Q.Regardless, Gibbs' latest take on Gunna and Akademiks prompted reactions online. Several people found Gibbs' bar about the streamer hilarious. One netizen wrote:&quot;the Akademiks line had me dying&quot;, wrote one X user.&quot;THE AKADEMIKS BAR LMFAOOOO&quot;, resonated another.&quot;Never listened to Freddie Gibbs in my life but that’s hilarious i might listen tn&quot;, wrote an X user.Some did not like Freddie Gibbs resorting to aiming his jabs at the streamer.&quot;I wish he would just drop this Ak sh*t man like now YOU look lamer than him and that's a f*ckin feat&quot;, said one.A few others rather trolled Gibbs for dissing Gunna.&quot;Everybody gotta diss a bigger artist to be relevant these days, no shame at all&quot;, wrote one person.&quot;Freddie's drama never ends&quot;, commented another.Freddie Gibbs dropped a short film for Alfredo 2 before its official releaseOn July 18, Freddie Gibbs and Alchemist released the short film &quot;Alfredo: The Movie,&quot; which documents a fictional Tokyo Crime Saga. The feature, directed by Nicholas Walker, shows Gibbs taking martial arts training from a Japanese guru. Alchemist is later seen accompanying Gibbs in his mission. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe beginning narration is in Japanese, comprising some philosophical life lessons:&quot;Life is like pouring sake. Pour it faithfully. Nothing will spill.&quot; (translated)The narration turns to English with Alchemist's entry, where he is seen sliding an envelope towards two people. At another point in the film, the narrator says:&quot;Lose ever a sliver of focus, you will stain your own clothes. Do you understand?&quot;Gibbs and Alchemist are then seen entering a restaurant named Alfredo. The rapper is shown lying on the floor, grunting in pain. Some martial arts moves from different sequences flash across the screen. It ends with 'Alfredo' written in Japanese.Alfredo 2, the album, arrives more than 5 years after Gibbs and Alchemist released Alfredo in May 2020, which earned a Grammy nomination under the Best Rap Album category in 2021.The new album contains guest features from other artists, including JID, Anderson . Paak, and Larry June.