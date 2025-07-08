“Wasnt he featured on donda? the hypocrisy”— Netizens react to Young Thug saying rappers who are “rats” should just make “gospel” music

Young Thug's X post on Monday, July 7, has drawn plenty of reactions from netizens on the social media platform. In a single statement, he suggested that rappers who are "rats" should stick to making "gospel" music.

Ad

Although it's unclear who he was targeting, some speculate it might be Gunna, Kid Cudi, or both. He took a shot at Cudi for taking the stand in the Diddy trial in May. Meanwhile, he has a long history with Gunna, who reportedly collaborated with authorities during the notorious YSL case.

Young Thug's tweet on July 7 (Image via X.com/@youngthug)

Regardless, netizens shared their thoughts on Thug's post, with one commenting on X:

Ad

Trending

. @droptop006 LINK well wasnt he featured on donda? the hypocrisy lol

Ad

"This gimmick getting corny we all live on a floating rock," another wrote.

"Thug needa drop this s**t and drop some music. With the limits the court put on his music he's gonna need a gospel album," another commented.

Many users speculated that the tweet is about Gunna and therefore referenced him in their reactions, as one tweeted:

Ad

"He right but we still bumping Gunna"

"We are listening to Gunna over you twin because you are out of shape and you haven't came correct in awhile," another wrote.

"Since you been out you haven’t given us a single hit, Gunna gave us 2 albums already and they still on rotation," another commented.

Ad

Many users also urged Thug to prioritize creating and releasing a new studio album.

Also Read: “Just say you dont trust your own skills”- Netizens react to Gunna claiming he’d like to sign an AI artist

More about Young Thug and Gunna's feud

2021 Revolt Summit (Image via Getty)

Gunna and Thug were part of the label YSL (Young Stoner Life). However, in 2022, allegations arose that YSL is not just a music label but a gang called Young Slime Life. They faced multiple criminal charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Ad

Now, Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, accepted a guilty plea deal with authorities and was released in 2022. Meanwhile, Young Thug spent two years in prison along with other convicted YSL members. Thug and many fans believe that Kitchens cooperated with authorities for his release.

Also Read: "Why didn't he bring out Gunna too" — Internet reacts to Young Thug bringing out Travis Scott to perform "Hot" at Summer Smash

Ad

Thugger was released from prison in October 2024. In April 2025, he released a song named Money on Money, in which he rapped,

“These f**k n***as tellin’ for nothin’, and I gotta be the one callin’ ‘em friends ... Brother, you a rat (My brother),” followed by “Twin, you a rat, you smoked, uh.”

He also uses the words "rat" and "twin" in the July 7 tweet, and therefore, there is speculation that his tweet could be about Gunna. The latter, meanwhile, has denied all allegations of cooperating with the authorities or testifying against his former YSL colleagues.

Ad

Also Read: “The most funny one sided beef”- Netizens react to Young Thug censoring Gunna’s name during a performance of 'SKI' at Summer Smash

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More