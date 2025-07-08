“Wasnt he featured on donda? the hypocrisy”— Netizens react to Young Thug saying rappers who are “rats” should just make “gospel” music

Young Thug's X post on Monday, July 7, has drawn plenty of reactions from netizens on the social media platform. In a single statement, he suggested that rappers who are "rats" should stick to making "gospel" music.
Although it's unclear who he was targeting, some speculate it might be Gunna, Kid Cudi, or both. He took a shot at Cudi for taking the stand in the Diddy trial in May. Meanwhile, he has a long history with Gunna, who reportedly collaborated with authorities during the notorious YSL case.
Regardless, netizens shared their thoughts on Thug's post, with one commenting on X:
"This gimmick getting corny we all live on a floating rock," another wrote.
"Thug needa drop this s**t and drop some music. With the limits the court put on his music he's gonna need a gospel album," another commented.
Many users speculated that the tweet is about Gunna and therefore referenced him in their reactions, as one tweeted:
"He right but we still bumping Gunna"
"We are listening to Gunna over you twin because you are out of shape and you haven't came correct in awhile," another wrote.
"Since you been out you haven’t given us a single hit, Gunna gave us 2 albums already and they still on rotation," another commented.
Many users also urged Thug to prioritize creating and releasing a new studio album.
More about Young Thug and Gunna's feud
Gunna and Thug were part of the label YSL (Young Stoner Life). However, in 2022, allegations arose that YSL is not just a music label but a gang called Young Slime Life. They faced multiple criminal charges under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.
Now, Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, accepted a guilty plea deal with authorities and was released in 2022. Meanwhile, Young Thug spent two years in prison along with other convicted YSL members. Thug and many fans believe that Kitchens cooperated with authorities for his release.
Thugger was released from prison in October 2024. In April 2025, he released a song named Money on Money, in which he rapped,
“These f**k n***as tellin’ for nothin’, and I gotta be the one callin’ ‘em friends ... Brother, you a rat (My brother),” followed by “Twin, you a rat, you smoked, uh.”
He also uses the words "rat" and "twin" in the July 7 tweet, and therefore, there is speculation that his tweet could be about Gunna. The latter, meanwhile, has denied all allegations of cooperating with the authorities or testifying against his former YSL colleagues.
