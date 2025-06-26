“Just say you dont trust your own skills”- Netizens react to Gunna claiming he’d like to sign an AI artist

Gunna spoke to will.i.am in an interview for Uproxx, where the former revealed that he wants to sign an AI (artificial intelligence) artist. In the interview, published on June 25, 2025, Gunna said that he wanted to "tap into" signing an AI artist.

The rapper, whose real name is Sergio Giavanni Kitchens, shared his thoughts on AI as it is starting to become a point of conversation in the hip-hop industry. He said that while he hadn't explored it so far, he was willing to give it a shot.

In the interview with Uproxx, he told will.i.am that he wanted to sign an AI artist "fast."

"I gotta sign me an Al artist, fast. Get with 'em, you can't beat 'em," he said.

When fans read about Gunna's comments about wanting to sign an AI artist, they took to X to share their thoughts about the same.

""Ypu cant beat them" Just say you dont trust your own skills and your art is trash and you want money, thats it," a user wrote.

"Why is hip hop being at the forefront of cosigning AI art? Damn shame," another user wrote.

"The death of human music coming soon !," another commented.

Fans continued to comment on AI and the impact it is starting to have on the hip-hop industry.

"Some people here for the expression, some for the money. Ain’t much you can do about it in the long run," one person wrote.

"Yeah, rap ran the music scene for the last 9 years, I fear that time has come to an end because of this lazy ass AI sh*t. Pop girls… it’s your time!" another tweeted.

"The fact that we have dumb*sses that will support an AI artist makes this sh*t even scarier than these guys want to make the push to create an AI Artist..," another wrote.

Earlier this year, Kesha replaced the AI-generated cover for her single, Delusional, which also led to a widespread fan reaction.

will.i.am urges Gunna to "tap into" using Artificial Intelligence

iHeartRadio 96.1 The Beat's Jingle Ball 2024 Presented By Capital One - Show (Image Source: Getty)

In their conversation for Uproxx, published on June 25, Gunna and will.i.am spoke about AI. Gunna started by saying that he wasn't "against it," and while he was "for sure" going to tap into it, he was taking his time with it.

will.i.am then urged the artist to get into AI as he believes it will be transformational in the coming years.

"This sh*t is next level. You gotta tap in deep real soon. Cause like 2030? Bro. This next five years is gonna be so transformational. We compete with humans right now. In 2030, it's gonna be full-on Al artists that produce it, write it, and star in the videos," will.i.am noted.

Kitchens then said that he wants to sign an AI artist for himself as well.

Meanwhile, Gunna is preparing to drop his new album, The Last Wun. NFR Podcast revealed on X on June 25 that the album is set to drop soon.

However, an official release date is currently unclear. Going by the name of the album, this could potentially be his last one with YSL amidst his ongoing beef with the label and Young Thug.

