“Lmaooo the damage control”— Netizens react as Kesha replaces AI-generated cover art for her single ‘DELUSIONAL’ following backlash 

Kesha has replaced the AI-generated cover for her 2024 single DELUSIONAL. She shared the new cover on her Instagram page, crediting the team behind it, and also shared her thoughts on AI (Artificial Intelligence).

DELUSIONAL was released in November 2024. Back then, the cover showed loads of handbags scattered on a road, with 'DELUSIONAL' written on them. This was generated by AI, and there were multiple spelling mistakes. Rolling Stone reported that this had generated tremendous backlash from the audience.

The singer then uploaded a new poster on May 20. People online have reacted to this change.

"Lmaooo the damage control," one X user wrote.

"no shade but she definitely thought of all that AFTER the backlash she received," another user wrote.

"this is top tier gas lighting girl you know that was the cover you wanted," another commented.

Some users also brought in the financial aspect of it.

"Here is what Kesha is trying to say. Translation: “I got a loan out to pay for this photoshoot because I was broke at the time (still am) and had to use AI generated art for my cover art”," one wrote.

"I think her and her team just didnt wanna pay anyone to do new art lol this is the most wild retcon ever," another commented.

"girl i like you but this is lame you can’t make up some shit about how you used the art theftotron 3000 because artists are undervalued like that just doesn’t even work conceptually even if I believed it wasn’t a half assed excuse you came up with after the fact," one user asserted.

Notably, the artist changed the cover of DELUSIONAL just a few weeks before her new album Period's release.

Kesha on the DELUSIONAL cover change and AI

Christian Siriano SS24 Runway Show - Front Row & Atmosphere (Image Source: Getty)

On May 20, Kesha uploaded an Instagram post, announcing the change in DELUSIONAL's cover, writing:

"When making the single art for my song Delusional, I wanted to make the point that it's DELUSIONAL that the world expects artists to continue making art when we are so undervalued. I tried to echo my ideas in the form of a political single cover."

The caption continued:

"I’ve realized that living in alignment with my integrity is more important than proving a point. so I've decided to change the cover art for this song."

In the new cover, the singer is tied to a leather and steel chair via zip ties. In the post, she also credited her team and thanked them for helping her live in her "highest and c**tiest potential".

The singer also shared her thoughts on AI at the end of the post, writing:

"AI is a pandoras box that we as a society have collectively opened, and I think it's important that we keep human ramifications in mind as we learn how to use it as a tool and not as a replacement."

She concluded by writing that she is healing in real time.

Aside from DELUSIONAL, Kesha has also released Joyride in recent months. She also collaborated with T-Pain to release Yippee-Ki-Yay, which is part of her upcoming album, Period. It is set to release on July 4 this year.

