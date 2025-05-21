My mind is made up — Kelly Clarkson should return to The Voice as a coach

The Voice season 27 aired its long-awaited finale on May 20, 2025. On the star-studded night of performances, many renowned singers from the music industry sang their latest songs. Among them was former coach Kelly Clarkson, who presented the viewers with her newest single Where Have You Been.

Ad

Kelly was once a coach on The Voice, guiding the contestants and sharing her expertise with them to help them recognize their potential and understand the workings of the music industry. She turned out to be one of the most successful female coaches in the history of The Voice with a record of four wins.

Kelly's first win came in season 14, then in seasons 15, 17, and 21. As a four-time winning coach, I believe the Stronger singer has what it takes to make singers from her team become champions. I think Kelly should return for another season of the NBC show because it would benefit the contestants to have a seasoned pop-singer, experienced with the format of the show, guide them through it.

Ad

Trending

The reason I believe Kelly's return to the show is necessary is that she has experienced what the contestants go through, having been a contestant on and the eventual winner of the inaugural season of American Idol. Kelly can not only understand the anxieties of competing but also help the singers tackle them.

Moreover, her lively and bold personality makes a great addition to the panel of coaches. I think it would not harm to have a pop female singer as decorated and celebrated as Kelly Clarkson, to coach the contestants once again. In my opinion, her performance in the finale of The Voice alone shows why she is one of the best female vocalists in the industry at the time.

Ad

Thus, to have Kelly return to guide the participating singers, according to me, would be a genuine learning experience for them.

Kelly Clarkson's track record on The Voice proves why she is the coach everyone needs

Ad

In my opinion, any singer who wishes to make a name for themselves outside the show will be lucky to have Kelly Clarkson as their coach. She is not only a noteworthy vocalist but also versatile. In recent years, she became a topic of discussion for her covers that went viral on the internet.

Starting from Olivia Rodrigo's Vampire and Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever to Carrie Underwood's Blown Away, Kelly has covered songs by a variety of singers, and perfectly so. Her renditions illustrate how versatile and adaptable she is as a vocalist. I believe she can share her expertise in covering other artists with the contestants of The Voice, as it would be valuable for them.

Ad

However, it is her noteworthy track record that is reason enough for her to return to the NBC show as a coach once again.

Ad

She first joined The Voice in season 14. Kelly was not only loved and appreciated by netizens and the contestants but also proved to be good at what she came to do. Having had the experience of a contestant herself, she knew what advice the contestants needed to excel, and it showed.

She won her debut season with artist Brynn Cartelli, who was 16 then. Bryan sang Fix You by Coldplay during her Blind Audition, which convinced Kelly to turn her chair around. She then worked on Brynn and made her the winner of the season.

Ad

Kelly's subsequent victory came in the very next season, when country singer Chevel Shepherd took the winner's title. It shows Kelly's ability to guide singers from any genre.

Season 17 of The Voice gave Kelly her third victory when Jake Hoot from her team walked away as the winner. Kelly was the only coach who turned her chair for Jake and pushed him to defy expectations and outperform the rest of the competitors.

Ad

Ad

The fourth win came in season 21, when Kelly mentored the musical group, Girl Named Tom, to win the show. They created history by becoming the first ever group to win The Voice.

The track record only showcases Kelly's ability to coach any contestant to victory, be it a country singer, a pop artist, a group, or a singer no one believed in. I strongly believe she has the experience and the skillset to turn a participant's life around and make them the next big thing. Thus, she must return to the NBC show for another season, helping artists recognize their potential.

Ad

The Voice episodes can be streamed on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raina Saha Raina Saha is a pop culture writer who covers reality TV at Sportskeeda. While pursuing her master's degree in Comparative Literature, Raina explored various genres of media and later joined the field professionally, after being drawn to all things pop-culture.



Raina has previously worked on several research projects for Zee Entertainment Enterprises, analyzing TRP trends for daily soaps and has presented her research at international conferences. Although an avid follower of the entertainment world, it is the unscripted nature of reality TV that excites Raina the most, owing to its relatability, unexpected twists, and the suspense and drama the shows offer.



For Raina, diligent research and providing accurate information from authentic sources are key to her reporting process. She relies on thorough fact-checking for her stories and continuously updates data post-publication to ensure the content is relevant and accurate at all times.



Raina's favorite artist is Miley Cyrus, whose personality and career-driven attitude she admires. Growing up watching Hannah Montana and listening to Miley’s songs, Raina is thrilled by the artist’s achievements, including her first Grammy win in 2024.



Outside of work, Raina enjoys traveling, especially to the hills, and exploring different restaurants to try new dishes. Know More