Did Young Thug say "Nobody Wunna hear that s**t" in reaction to Gunna's new album "The Last Wun"? Viral post debunked

An alleged tweet of Young Thug seemingly shading Gunna's upcoming album, The Last Wun, recently went viral on social media. For the uninitiated, Gunna is gearing up for the release of his sixth album on August 8, 2025.

Meanwhile, reports of an alleged fall out between Young Thug and Gunna (who is signed to Thug's YSL Records) were widely circulated after the latter accepted an Alford plea deal amid the YSL RICO trial. This led many to believe that Gunna allegedly snitched on Thug, as per Billboard.

On August 5, 2025, X account @hfrpodcast posted a screenshot of an alleged Young Thug tweet seemingly dissing Gunna's new album that read:

"Nobody Wunna hear that sh*t."

Young Thug's alleged tweet about Gunna's upcoming album (Image via X/@hfrpodcast)

The now-viral post has received over 229K views at the time of writing. However, the screenshot appears to be doctored, as the alleged tweet cannot be found on Young Thug's X account.

Moreover, no major media publication or hip-hop account has posted about the tweet, lending more credence to the theory that the screenshot is not real. Additionally, the X account that originally posted the screenshot is a parody account, with its bio stating:

"Follow for PARODY Rap News, Everything Fake. NOT affiliated with NFR Podcast."

Young Thug said he was unclear about his present relationship with Gunna

Young Thug and Gunna's relationship faced heavy scrutiny after the latter accepted an Alford plea deal in December 2022, months into the YSL case, which resulted in the rapper facing accusations of being a "snitch" and a "rat," as per Vibe. For his part, Gunna has repeatedly denied the snitching allegations, saying in a statement at the time:

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

CUO MEDIA @cultchaology ✏️📚 #CUOLetMeKnow: In December of 2022, #Gunna took an “ Alford Plea “ deal in the YSL Rico Case. An Alford Plea is a plea deal where the defendant acknowledges that the court has strong evidence but DOES NOT ADMIT TO ANY CRIMES, OR gives any names or information. #FREEYSL

At the end of the trial, which went down in history as the longest-running trial in Georgia, Young Thug pleaded guilty to the gang, gun, and drug charges. In October 2024, Thug was released from prison after accepting a plea deal.

During his interview with GQ in April 2025, Young Thug admitted he was unclear on where he stood with Gunna, replying "I don't know" when asked about the state of their relationship.

According to HipHop DX, Thug seemingly dissed Gunna in his track Money On Money, released in April as the lead single from his upcoming album, UY Scuti.

In the song, featuring Future, Thug alluded to a "brother" being a "rat" in the lines, “These f**k n***as tellin’ for nothin’, and I gotta be the one callin’ ’em friends,” “Brother, you a rat (My brother)," and “Twin, you a rat, you smoked, uh.” Several fans perceived the lines as a diss aimed at Gunna; however, Thug has not confirmed this at the time of writing.

In other news, Gunna's upcoming album, The Last Wun, has a 25-song tracklist. In a June interview with UpRoxx, the rapper explained that the album did not follow any particular theme or concept, adding:

“It’s not a theme or a concept. When I create, I kind of go with how I feel. I might approach an album not knowing the title yet, and it will form. The title will come to me just through life and through living. For this album in particular, there’s no theme — it’s just in the current time of what’s happening to me.”

The Last Wun is the follow-up to his 2024 LP, One Of Wun.

