When did Selena Gomez date Nick Jonas? Singer says the best thing out of that relationship was her friendship with Taylor Swift

On Thursday, August 7, 2025, Selena Gomez appeared on Jake Shane's Therapuss podcast, where the singer spoke about the beginning of her friendship with Taylor Swift. She shed light on how both of them dated the Jonas brothers at one point in their lives, sparking their friendship.The Rare Beauty founder said:&quot;I dated Nick, and she dated Joe. We all know and love each other now, it's so cute. We didn't know what we were doing. She and I like to say the best thing we got out of those relationships was each other.&quot;Gomez also revealed in the interview that Swift's Love Story was the first song that she had ever played for her.According to Page Six, Selena Gomez and Nick Jonas were first known to be romantically involved back in 2008, when both of them worked with Disney.Gomez also made an appearance in the music video of Jonas Brothers' Burnin' Up that year, which further fueled the dating speculations. The media outlet reports that the singers were in an on-and-off relationship for two years before ultimately parting ways in March 2010.Reflecting on the relationship five years later, the Ice Cream singer had told Capital FM:&quot;We were babies! We actually caught up the other day, and it’s really fun to be able to do that. That, to me, was like puppy love. It was very sweet. He’s lovely. I do have a love for him for sure.&quot;After her relationship with Nick Jonas ended, Selena Gomez went on to date Taylor Lautner briefly, before dating Justin Bieber - a relationship that lasted on-and-off for seven years.Selena Gomez also spoke about mental health in new interviewBesides talking about her friendship with Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez also spoke about mental health during her conversation with Jake Shane on Thursday. Pointing it as an important aspect of her life, the Fetish singer said:&quot;I tried to share my story in hopes that it would be something to help others, and I think I did that when I admitted that I had struggled through my bipolar diagnosis. So that was more of a release for me.&quot;Gomez continued:&quot;And then I realized anything that I touch or anything I’m a part of, it has to give back and some sort of element. And that just always has been my key demographic – it’s people who don’t feel seen or heard or, even know what’s going on and in their own mind.&quot;Selena then went on to say that despite being on medication, she still believed in therapy. Elsewhere on the podcast, Gomez brought up her relationship with Benny Blanco, saying she &quot;couldn't be more excited&quot; about it.The Hands to Myself singer continued:&quot;I just have really never felt so sure about something and I also don’t want to jinx it by saying that.&quot;Selena Gomez's Rare Impact Fund, launched alongside her cosmetics line, works towards providing mental health support and access to young people across the globe by raising funds and donating to organizations centered around the cause.