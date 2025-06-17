Ariana Grande mourns the loss of her beloved grandmother, Nonna Marjorie Grande, in heartfelt tribute

Ariana Grande's grandmother, Marjorie Grande, has passed away at 99. The news was shared by the singer-actress' mother, Joan, on Instagram on Tuesday, June 17, 2025. Alongside a sepia-toned photo of the singer's 'Nonna,' she added the family's statement about their "beloved" matriarch's passing:

"We are devastated to share that the beloved matriarch of our family passed away. Marjorie (Nonna) Grande passed peacefully in her home and was surrounded by her family and loved ones for every moment of her last few weeks."

The Grande family also thanked everyone who sent their love and support. They requested privacy as they grieved and celebrated their Nonna.

Ariana Grande re-shared her mother's post on her own Instagram Story.

She also posted what appears to be her Nonna and grandfather at their wedding reception. In the caption of the black-and-white picture, the Thank You, Next singer wrote:

"Forever."

Grande's fans have come to know Nonna over the years as the singer-actress often talks about her grandmother in interviews.

She is also featured in many of Grande's social media posts and has been part of her music with her pearls of wisdom about romance.

Ariana Grande's grandmother, Nonna, is the "senior-most person to ever appear on Billboard Hot 100"

Besides appearing on Ariana Grande's social media, Nonna Grande has played a huge part in the singer's music over the years. She can be heard in the intro of Bloodline, a track in Ariana Grande's 2019 album, Thank You, Next, sharing her lessons about romance.

She was also featured in Ordinary Things, the closing track of the album Eternal Sunshine. There, she discusses how to build a lasting marriage. Eternal Sunshine was released in March 2024, and shortly after that, the album topped the Billboard 200 albums chart.

All 12 chart-eligible tracks of the album also charted on the Billboard Hot 100, including Ordinary Things feat. Nonna at No. 55.

Ariana Grande celebrated the feat with her grandmother in April that same year, sharing a black-and-white picture of her alongside a plaque commemorating the achievement. In the caption, she wrote:

"Celebrating the one and only, most beautiful Nonna who has now made history for being the senior most person to ever appear on @billboard Hot 100."

Nonna Grande was 98 years old at the time, and in October of that same year, the family celebrated her 99th birthday. The singer's brother, Frankie, shared a picture of the festivities on his Instagram, including a family picture with Nonna, their mother, Joan, Frankie's actor husband, Hale, and their red toy poodle named Appa.

A month later, in November, Nonna joined Ariana Grande at the Wicked movie screening at Cinemark 20 in Boca Raton, Florida. The singer shared a photo of her with her Nonna watching the film from the event on her Instagram Story, per Today.

She also reportedly shared a family photo along with the caption saying that Nonna exclaimed "oh I LOVE that" during the sugar glider scene in the movie.

Ariana Grande's brother, Frankie, also shared a lengthy tribute to Nonna on his Instagram.

