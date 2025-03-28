"She looks younger than Nicki Minaj": Fans react to Ariana Grande's elderly look as Peaches in new short film

Ariana Grande shared her transformation into an elderly woman online as seen in her latest short film Brighter Days Ahead. The Wicked star posted a picture of herself with prosthetics on her Instagram on Thursday, March 28, 2025. In the post, her face is wrinkle-ridden to portray the elderly version of Peaches, a character she created and played in the 2024 We Can't Be Friends music video.

In the original visual, Grande played Peaches, who had all traces of her former lover erased from her hippocampus, a story reminiscent of the movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. However, in the short film, the character gets a time jump as Peaches is older.

With the recent release of the film, netizens shared what they thought of Ariana Grande's transformation into Peaches.

"She looks younger than Nicki Minaj," a user on X commented.

Fans further shared their awe about the singer's transformation online.

"Still serving face even after being a h*g," a user on X said.

"Ariana fully committed to the role! Elderly Peaches looks stunning and emotional. Can't wait to see the full short film," another X user commented.

"She ate this role up the transformation is insane," a user on X added.

More fans shared their excitement over Ariana Grande's latest project on social media.

"Ariana as Old Peaches? So excited to see this," an X user commented.

"That sounds intriguing! Excited to see Ariana Grande take on such a unique role in Brighter Days Ahead," an X user added.

Ariana Grande's Brighter Days Ahead short film is out now

Ariana Grande's short film, Brighter Days Ahead, was released on Friday, March 28, 2025, on her YouTube channel, following the release of her Eternal Sunshine deluxe album. It is a 26-minute visual, which the two-time Grammy winner co-directed with American music video director Christian Breslauer.

In the short film, Grande returned to her role as Peaches from the We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love) music video released in 2024. However, this time, she looked like she aged decades with her wrinkly appearance. Elderly Peaches returned to the Brighter Days memory-wiping clinic to watch her favorite moments from the past.

Ariana Grande first announced the short film on March 12, two days after she revealed the deluxe version of the Eternal Sunshine album, which features six new tracks. She also shared multiple teasers for the short film ahead of its release, including a throwback picture of her from when she was a child inside a pocket watch in her March 20 Instagram post.

She also debuted her wrinkly appearance—a clip briefly showing her wrinkly hands—in a March 26 post on Instagram before showing the Brighter Days clinic, where she appears to be sitting in a wheelchair.

Ariana Grande released her album Eternal Sunshine in March 2024, which spent two weeks on the top of the Billboard 100 chart. It comprised hit singles like We Can't Be Friends, which became her ninth Hot 100 No.1 and the second No.1 from the album. The first No. 1 from the album was Yes, And?.

