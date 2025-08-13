"Ain't he married?" - Netizens react as NBA YoungBoy claims Yaya Mayweather is pregnant in new song

On Tuesday, August 12, NBA YoungBoy dropped a surprise mixtape titled Deshawn, comprising 13 tracks and hosted by DJ Khaled. One of them, This Month Confessions, sparked an online rumor that his ex, Yaya Mayweather, is pregnant with his child again.In the song, YoungBoy Never Broke Again rapped in the second verse:&quot;I'm that n***a, I got hella dope/ She don't like that I'm accessible/ Now Yaya pregnant, gotta make her get rid of it/ This ain't the time, I told you, 'No,'/ I made you cry, now I feel illiterate.&quot;Yaya, the daughter of former pro boxer and promoter Floyd Mayweather Jr., soon took to her Instagram Stories and denied the rumor.“Idk where y’all getting this from but I’m not pregnant,” her Story read.Regardless, netizens shared diverse reactions to the now-viral lyrics claim. For instance, Instagram user @omfgliyaaaah commented on The Shade Room’s post:“Ain’t he married?”A netizen reacts to NBA YoungBoy's lyrics surrounding his ex, Yaya Mayweather. (Image via Instagram)The user was referring to NBA YoungBoy, who has been married to Jazlyn Mychelle since 2023.Several people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.Fans react to YoungBoy's lyrics indicating Yaya might be pregnant again. (Image via Instagram)Others continued to react on X.Taku @faketaku_LINK“I told you, No” 😭😭 Family tree bout to be family forest with this child.Burger Parker @DrBurgerparkerLINKNBA YoungBoy having kids like it's a yearly subscription service !!What are his real intentions for doing this?ELMi @ELMiKiNGBiNGLINKMy boy out here saving the population with all those kiddos!!NBA YoungBoy hasn’t responded to the online rumor and fan reactions, as of writing.More about NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather’s relationshipNBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, became a father to Iyanna Yaya Mayweather’s son, Kentrell Jr., in January 2021. However, it remains unclear how long they were together and when they parted ways.Notably, the No Smoke rapper, who has twelve children with eight women, is currently married to Jazlyn Mychelle. They have two kids, a daughter named Alice Nora (born in August 2021) and a son named Klemenza Tru (born in September 2022).Last month, YoungBoy released the song If You Need Me, hinting that his wife might be pregnant with their third child, though this isn’t confirmed. Earlier this week, Yaya Mayweather shared a clip of herself cuddling with the rapper, followed by an Instagram Story showing her affection for him.“I am so proud of you and everything you’ve been doing. No matter what, keep going; your strength and determination inspire me every day. I love you more than words could ever explain, and no matter how far away you go in the world, I’ll always be here for you, cheering you on. you’re never alone,” the message read.Yaya Mayweather recently showered praise on NBA YoungBoy. (Image via X)In May 2025, around the time of Yaya’s birthday, YoungBoy shared photos of his ex and their son. At the time, a rumor emerged that the former couple was reconnecting and that he reportedly gifted her a Lamborghini truck.Yaya’s father, Floyd, appeared on The Pivot Podcast in February 2024 and shared that he shares a cordial relationship with NBA YoungBoy, claiming they “speak on a regular, speak on the daily.”“I’m very happy for his career, proud of him. And eventually, he’s gonna grow like anybody that’s young. When I was young, I visualized and seen things a certain way. But as you get older, you look at things totally different. We talk about investments and just growth. Buying land,” Floyd added.The former pro boxer is close to his grandson, Kentrell Jr., and they often spend time together.YoungBoy Never Broke Again is gearing up for his 2025 MASA Tour that will kick off on September 2 in Dallas, Texas, and will wrap up on October 19 in New Orleans, Louisiana.