"Why did Mellow Rackz just end Kodak Black's career?"— Internet reacts to latest diss track amid NBA YoungBoy drama 

By Pallavi Kanungo
Published Jul 30, 2025 12:34 GMT
2023 One Music Festival - Source: Getty
Kodak Black at the 2023 One Music Festival. (Image via Getty/ Paras Griffin)

Up-and-coming rapper Mellow Rackz, who was previously engaged to Kodak Black, recently became involved in the ongoing feud between her ex-fiancé and her latest collaborator, NBA YoungBoy. Following this, Mellow Rackz released a diss track against Kodak Black on July 29, 2025, titled Poke the Bear, on Instagram.

“NO DISS STR8 FACTS. ‘POKE THE BEAR’ out now on YouTube,” the caption of her post read.

While the new track threw shots at Kodak Black, who is seemingly jealous of her recent work and friendship with NBA YoungBoy, it also took a dig at his supposed legal issues.

"Since you want to do it for computers, let’s talk about PC [protective custody]," part of Rackz’ lyrics read.
Upon the diss track’s release, the internet is having diverse reactions. For instance, X user @pluggjoe reposted the viral music video of Mellow Rackz and wrote in the caption:

“Why did Mellow Rackz just end Kodak Black’s career. I’m in tears.”
Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform:

“Cooked bro,” a netizen wrote.
“She dope af btw,” another netizen wrote.
“This is banger,” a user wrote.

Others defended the No Flockin artist.

“Both Kodak and YB hit. This sh*t don’t matter,” another user wrote.
“Mellow is never-ending Kodak’s career, let’s just relax,” one fan wrote.
“She just a pawn and don’t even know it smh,” a fan wrote.

Kodak Black went on a social media livestream and responded to trolls after Mellow Rackz dropped her diss track. He mentioned that “high-rise penitentiary” is not protective custody and asked everyone to “stop playing me.”

Exploring the ongoing beef between Kodak Black and NBA YoungBoy

On July 25, 2025, NBA YoungBoy released his eighth studio album, Make America Slime Again (MASA). Two of the singles from the album, Guys Just Wanna Have Fun and Cold World, were released earlier this month, featuring Mellow Rackz.

Subsequently, Mellow and NBA were also spotted hanging out in Paris, France. Over the last weekend, she even took to Instagram Stories and gave a shoutout to YoungBoy.

“Thank you, God, and thank you @nba_youngboy U THE REALEST I EVER MET. MASA out now,” the Story read.
Mellow Rackz called NBA YoungBoy the &quot;realest&quot; person she ever met. (Image via X)
Following their collaboration, Kodak Black released a track called I Wish I Knew To Go To Michigan on July 28, 2025. Fans speculated that some lyrics were aimed at NBA YoungBoy, especially the lines where he suggested YoungBoy was dating multiple women at once.

Before that, Black went live on Instagram on July 7, 2025, and criticized YoungBoy’s new album, MASA.

"I just heard little bruh album, it’s straight trash; I don’t even like that. And I like YoungBoy music, but that sh*t a*s tho,” Kodak wrote.

Amidst the back-and-forth, Kodak Black’s producer @dyryk tried to insult Mellow Rackz’s career on Instagram. As revealed by DJ Akademiks and Face of Florida, @dyryk wrote in a post:

"We All Know Mellow's Music Will Never Hit @billboard Top 1000, So Let's Continue the Charity as we all Say Farewell To Her Career [laughing emoji]."

Mellow hit back by sharing screenshots of her previous interaction with @dyryk on her DMs, where he claimed to be a “fan” of hers and called her “fire.” Not only that, but the producer seemingly showed romantic interest in her.

"Maybe in another life, me and you would have our fun," @dyryk seemingly texted Rackz back when she dated Black.
Mellow Rackz collaborated with NBA YoungBoy on &#039;Guys Just Wanna Have Fun.&#039; (Image via X)
In the caption of her post, Mellow wrote, "OH U NOT A FAN NOW I REMEMBER U WAS FANNED OUT [laughing emoji] @dyryk." The woman also claimed to have reached the Billboard charts in 2021, adding that it was already checked off her list.

Mellow Rackz concluded by wishing @dyryk “the best” and shared that more hits are on the way. Notably, Kodak’s former best friend @1804jackboy replied with fire emojis to Mellow’s diss track against the Florida rapper.

NBA YoungBoy was earlier involved with Kodak Black’s ex-girlfriend and aspiring rapper Dej RoseGold in 2019, a year after their breakup.

