Kanye West gives a shout-out to Adin Ross for making Kodak Black listen to "WW3" on livestream

Kanye West, also known as "Ye," has given a shout-out to Adin Ross, despite his recent criticism of the Kick streamer. On April 12, 2025, Kanye West commented on Kodak Black's recent appearance on Adin Ross' livestream, during which the latter made the 27-year-old rapper listen to "WW3."

Kodak Black seemed to enjoy Kanye West's music, as he started vibing and dancing to the tune.

In response to Kodak Black and Ross' video, the Grammy Award-winning musician wrote "love is his kryptonite" and praised the recently unbanned Twitch streamer for "rocking out" to his music.

He added:

"This mean eveeeerrryyyything to me this Sunday Morning ❤️‍🩹 Also thank you to Adin for being a Jew rocking out to this. It’s music. Maybe I got a drop of love left in this black heart of mine 🖤. Yall don’t understand the only thing that stops my rampages is love. Love is my kryptonite"

Hundreds of netizens have shared their thoughts on Kanye West's X post, with one suggesting a collaboration with Adin Ross.

"You need to get on stream with Adin," X user @thekingstepo posted.

"When you make music you are aligned with the spiritual dude never stop," Controversial streamer Jon Zherka replied.

"That beat is insane," X user @Yahyab133 wrote.

"Love is the strongest emotion bro it will Over power hate every time That’s how u always come back," X user @Emori tweeted.

What did Kanye West recently tell Adin Ross? Rapper's call-out to the Kick streamer over his "destructive behavior" revisited

On April 3, 2025, Kanye West shared a video on X, which has since been deleted, in which he directly addressed Adin Ross and called him out for his "destructive behavior." While expressing his displeasure with the 24-year-old's suggestion that he "needs to be detained," Kanye remarked:

"Adin, why is it such an issue for me to express myself on my Twitter? You are telling people that I need to be detained? I talk exactly like people talk online, except for I'm a celebrity because I don't have to worry about getting dropped. You play stuff with people killing each other and doing drugs and all these destructive behavior all day. That's why I'm pressing y'all so much."

Adin Ross eventually responded to the rapper on the same day, claiming that his children "will forever be impacted" by the "damage" he caused. The content creator went on to say that Kanye West should "fight evil with good."

