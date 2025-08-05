Who does Dominic Fike reportedly have a kid with? Singer introduces his baby son to the world at Lollapalooza

American singer, songwriter, actor, and rapper Dominic Fike performed at the annual four-day music festival Lollapalooza 2025 in Grant Park, Chicago, on August 3, 2025. Midway through his set, the Sunburn artist introduced his toddler son and brought him onto the stage.Dominic Fike reportedly shares a child with a woman named Selena Sloan, as she uploaded her son's pictures from the music event on Instagram. According to Hypefresh, Fike briefly left the stage without any announcement, leaving the audience confused. However, soon, the message “Quiet please, baby on stage” was displayed on the big screen before he returned with his son in his arms.The kid was seen wearing protective headphones and carrying a toy microphone. Subsequently, Dominic and his son sat down on the stage and played with toy instruments, including a piano, drum set, and guitar, as the rapper performed a rendition of his hit track, Mama’s Boy.Dominic Fike soon broke into the lyrics, “So, you better come up with some, some type of fun, some type of trust.” He then carried his son offstage as the message board once again displayed, “No, thank you.”Neither the artist nor his son returned to the stage, and the performance ended abruptly, according to Hypefresh. The video of the moment has also gone viral.Selena Sloan (@selena_sloan), the mother of Fike’s son, also shared moments of the toddler from Lollapalooza 2025 on Instagram on August 4.“Thank you, Chicago, for being so gentle to baby Rocket,” the caption read.One image showed Selena holding her baby, while another one had the kid playing with his toy instruments. Elsewhere, the “Quiet please, baby on stage” message was shared, alongside an image of the boy on the big screen during the music festival. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAll you need to know about Dominic Fike’s Lollapalooza 2025 gigOn Sunday, Dominic Fike went on stage at this year’s Lollapalooza and delivered an energetic set comprising his popular songs, such as Westcoast Collective, Babydoll, a folk-pop version of Frisky, and a fast-paced rendition of How Much Is Weed?He also performed a cover of Coldplay's famous single, Yellow, while referring to the recent “CEO stunt” aka the jumbotron kiss-cam scandal during the band’s Massachusetts concert on July 16, 2025.Dominic Fike also gave his fans a glimpse into his two new unreleased songs, One Glass and Great Pretender, which he had also performed a day before during his Osheaga Festival set. Calling them “older demo-y stuff,” the Florida native mentioned:“When I started, I was listening to Weezer and the Chili Peppers and Pixies and made songs in my room on a laptop. And now I get to play them in front of people. It’s funny how this sh*t blew up.”Fike, who is set to return in Euphoria season 3, addressed the audience by saying, “It’s been a while since I performed any music.”In 2024, the 29-year-old musician canceled his Lollapalooza gig citing health reasons. This year, on Sunday, he told the crowd he was nervous returning to the stage and wanted to “slow it down and take a deep breath.”“I know that’s not normal for these events, but I want you to be here with me, and I want us to connect,” he added.He also spoke about being “frazzled” after his three-year hiatus from live performance and poked fun at star YouTuber MrBeast and pop icon Sabrina Carpenter.It is noteworthy that Dominic Fike’s onstage moment with his son has sparked mixed reactions online. While some are surprised to learn he has a child, considering he's private about his personal life, others have lauded the father-son moment. Meanwhile, some have called out the artist for bringing the toddler to the noisy music festival.Fike hasn’t responded to the comments yet. However, he previously dropped the lyric, “I’m a baby father” in his collaborative song Love Hangover with Jennie.