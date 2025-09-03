“The fake belly I'm crying” - Netizens react as Cardi B previews new track ‘Bodega Baddie’ on TikTok amid pregnancy rumors 

Cardi B has once again found herself at the center of online discussion after previewing her upcoming track Bodega Baddie on TikTok. Shortly after being acquitted in a high-profile civil case, Cardi posted a TikTok video on September 3, 2025, in which she previewed a small part of her next song, Bodega Baddie, from her forthcoming album Am I The Drama?The rapper sparked a wave of reactions by appearing in the clip with what seemed to be a pregnancy bump, prompting both speculation and humor among fans. The response of fans was both immediate and diverse, reflecting on the moment’s mix of humor, relief, and hype.“Cardi is completely crazy 🤣🤣🤣 the fake belly I’m crying 😂😭😭,” tweeted one user.Supreme Lizzy 💜🫦 @LizzyFemiiLINKCardi is completely crazy 🤣🤣🤣 the fake belly I'm crying 😂😭😭Several others also joined in to share their opinions.Aman @Amank1412LINK@PopBase Am I The Drama? Yes, and that's why we love you, Cardi. Can't wait to hear this bodega anthem.Nonny_Mpata @Nonny_MpataLINK@PopBase She’s not pregnant!!! Thank you Lord!! This bissh really is the drama because she had me stressed!! 😭😭stuncalis @stuncalisLINK@PopBase it’s giving song of the summerSome fans complimented the song itself, while others mentioned her victory in the lawsuit.HARRYS HOUSE @harryshouse3LINK@PopBase Oh Cardi this is a hittttt omgMeekdonald @meekdonald_LINK@PopBase winning a 24M law suit looks good on herkhia asylum • balula @khiaaasylumLINK@PopBase WE ARE SAT FOR THIS HYPER-RAP SMASH HITThe teaser not only gave a preview of her new music but also brought back rumors regarding her personal life.Cardi B previews Bodega Baddie on TikTok following civil assault caseCardi B at the Stéphane Rolland Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week (Image via Getty)On September 3, 2025, Cardi uploaded a video on TikTok previewing her new song, Bodega Baddie, which will feature on her third studio album, Am I The Drama? The video had her walking out of court wearing a black polka-dot suit and dancing to an unheard song.Viewers saw what seemed to be a pregnancy bump, but it was later explained that the look was due to the corset worn beneath her outfit, rather than an actual pregnancy.The TikTok came out soon after Cardi B was acquitted in a civil assault case with a former security guard. On September 2, 2025, a Los Angeles jury issued a quick verdict after hearing a civil assault case against Cardi B by former security guard Emani Ellis, who had demanded $24 million in damages, as per The Washington Post.Ellis claimed that she was physically assaulted by the rapper. She stated that Cardi had scratched her face, spat on her, and called her racial names during a 2018 fight at an OB/GYN clinic in Beverly Hills. After deliberating on the matter for less than an hour, the jury declared Cardi B innocent of all her allegations, such as assault, emotional distress, or negligence.Following the verdict, Cardi B appeared before the media outside the courtroom and declared that she “did not touch that woman,” and mentioned that she was going to countersue anybody filing a “frivolous lawsuit” in the future, as per the outlet. She also asked her fans to refrain from harassing Ellis or her family online, expressing a desire to move forward.Cardi B’s Am I the Drama?Cardi B at the 2025 Met Gala celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” (Image via Getty)The second studio album of Cardi B, Am I the Drama?, is officially set to be released on September 19, 2025, under Atlantic Records. The album will feature 23 tracks, a mixture of her hits, like WAP and Up, and new songs.The most recent songs include the June 20, 2025, single, Outside, that debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 list at No. 10, marking the 13th Top 10 hit by Cardi. She followed it with Imaginary Playerz on August 15, 2025, a single that sampled Jay-Z’s Imaginary Players and was released with a music video co-directed by Cardi herself. It is her first album in nearly six years, after her Grammy-winning debut Invasion of Privacy in 2018.The name Am I the Drama? It is based on the reaction of Cardi to the surrounding publicity and controversy, drawing inspiration from a viral RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars meme. Following the album release, Cardi will roll out her first headlining North American tour, where she will visit over 30 cities in the U.S. and Canada.Stay tuned for more updates.