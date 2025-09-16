“THIS was the collab I wanted for AITD” - Netizens react as Cardi B reveals Shakira helped her get over a heartbreak

To promote her highly anticipated second studio album, Am I the Drama?, Cardi B sat down with Kelly Rowland on Spotify's Countdown To podcast. In the episode released on September 15, 2025, the rapper opened up about heartbreak and pain caused by her separation from Offset.Cardi shared that the emotional impact made her unable to eat, sleep, or work. She even expressed that she had approached Colombian pop star, Shakira, for some tips on how to overcome the painful experience. Recounting their exchange, Cardi B said:“I was like, ‘How do you get over this funk?’ She was like, ‘It takes time.’ But it almost felt like whatever people experience when they're going through withdrawal, like they’re throwing up. I feel like I was withdrawing love.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHer confession soon went viral, with fans emphasizing the emotional depth of the moment and the strong bond between the artists. One of the comments read:“THIS was the collab I wanted for AITD [Am I The Drama?]”Christián 🐦‍⬛ @CHRISTIANxDRAMALINK@CelebLoveBardi THIS was the collab I wanted for AITD tbhOthers shared similar sentiment on X, calling the conversation between two female artists &quot;heartwarming.&quot;𝑨.𝑷 @A_P_SHLINK@CelebLoveBardi You better have another collaboration ready that is entirely in English.𝙽𝚎𝚊𝚕 star☆ @gar09762223LINK@CelebLoveBardi We love a caring woman who supports other womenGirish Menon @wildlifegiriLINK@CelebLoveBardi That's so heartwarming! It's amazing to see strong women supporting each other during tough times #GirlPowerSome fans expressed admiration for Shakira, stating &quot;who feels it, knows it.&quot;🇵🇷MrCafeConLeche🐸 @BronxadelphiaLINK@CelebLoveBardi Latinas be sticking togetherfangtasia @fangtasia938574LINK@CelebLoveBardi Who feels it knows it. @shakira I will always love you MOTHERAMITHEDRAMAB**CHIMIGHTBE🍒👠🐦‍⬛ @Say_CherryForMeLINK@CelebLoveBardi We love you SHAKIRA ❤️❤️❤️❤️Cardi B talks about her career and resilience with Kelly RowlandAm I The Drama? cover art (Image via Instagram/@iamcardib)Days before the release of her album Am I The Drama, Cardi B had a chat with Kelly Rowland on Spotify's Countdown To. The interview provided an insight into how Cardi handles her career and online criticism.The rapper addressed the pressure of social media, stating:“It's a lot of pressure. It's a lot of, one day they love you, one day they don't. One day they're really hard on you, and I have to understand that, nobody could ever finish me. Not the Internet, not a b*tch, not a n**ga nobody could f**king finish me.”She then highlighted her hardworking spirit and resilience, saying:&quot;I'm very professional, and I'm very street smart... I could survive anything, b**ch.&quot;The discussion also included the legal issues that Cardi faced, citing a recent court case in which a Los Angeles security guard sued her, citing alleged misconduct.Cardi B’s Am I The Drama?: Collaborations, themes, and soundAm I The Drama? features collaboration with renowned artists (Image via Instagram/@iamcardib)Cardi B's Am I The Drama? is set to be officially released on September 19, 2025, under Atlantic Records. It is her first full record since the release of her 2018 debut, Invasion of Privacy, and follows years of anticipation and public hype.The album consists of a total of 23 songs, including the existing singles that were previously released such as Imaginary Playerz, Outside, Up, and the viral hit WAP.The upcoming album features the collaboration with many well-known artists, such as Kehlani, Lizzo, Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez, Summer Walker, Tyla, Janet Jackson, and Cash Cobain.Am I The Drama? also incorporates the standard rap tone of Cardi B with the touch of trap, pop, and contemporary R&amp;B, reflecting her evolution as an artist over the past seven years. Lyrically, it explores the subject of resilience, empowerment, and personal development.Stay tuned for more updates.