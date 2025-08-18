"It's giving huge flop": Internet reacts to Cardi B’s "Imaginary Playerz" exiting Spotify US on its second day of release

On August 15, 2025, Cardi B released Imaginary Playerz, the second single from her upcoming album, Am I The Drama? Cardi's new song, accompanied by a music video, samples Jay-Z's 1997 track from his In My Lifetime, Vol. 1 album.

On August 17, 2025, X page @ThePopFlop stated that Cardi B's Imaginary Playerz exited the Spotify US charts on its second day after peaking at #147.

Pop Flop @ThePopFlop Cardi B’s ‘Imaginary Playerz’ exits Spotify US in its second day of release. — The song debuted and peaked at #147.

The news of Cardi B's Imaginary Playerz dropping from the Spotify US charts received mixed reactions from netizens on X, with one user saying the song was "giving huge flop."

Hanna 🎶 @lilqtasianhanna @ThePopFlop @BardiGangUpdate It's giving huge flop

Several netizens agreed with this view, saying the song was poorly written and wondering if her upcoming album would also flop.

🇨🇭🇫🇷 @DudzPonDiTl @ThePopFlop @BardiGangUpdate This album is going to flop so bad 😭

a @azzurrochurro @ThePopFlop @BardiGangUpdate The fact out of all the songs they saw this as the best to be the lead single is not loookg good for her

Zoeyyy @cyberkittyyzoey @ThePopFlop @BardiGangUpdate couldn't even outlast my 3 day talking stages 🫠

flora x @florasfunxo @ThePopFlop @BardiGangUpdate as expected, it was poorly written 😭

However, others defended the song by saying it might not be everyone's "cup of tea."

𝖉𝖎𝖆𝖒𝖔𝖓𝖉 𝖇𝖔𝖞. @goatboynextdoor @ThePopFlop @BardiGangUpdate That’s expected. Still streaming btw! Song is straight gas!!!! 🔥🔥

jaye @jayye_de @ThePopFlop @BardiGangUpdate To be fair this song isn’t everyone’s cup of tea.

GEORGE @georgeuchis @ThePopFlop @BardiGangUpdate it’s sunday and people have church and everyone was focusing on the trump and putin meeting.

シ @valenciidiet @ThePopFlop @BardiGangUpdate This was expected because it’s back to school and a Sunday so everyone was at church run it up bardi gang!!!😍😍😍🔥🔥

Cardi B revealed Jay-Z approved Imaginary Playerz

Cardi B's Imaginary Playerz is the second single from her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I The Drama? The song follows her first lead single, Outside, which was released in June.

In an X Spaces conversation after the release of Imaginary Playerz, Cardi B shared that she received Jay-Z's approval for her song, adding that he loved it.

"This song is kind of long, and I took my time with this song because this song is like a staple for me. And I was like 'Oh my god, I've gotta make sure that this song is good because I had to f**king get it approved by the one and only [Jay-Z]. If he didn’t approve it, I probably wouldn’t even feel a certain type of way neither, because it’s like, ‘OK, maybe I just had to come a little bit harder’. But I’m glad that I came hard and he loved it,” she said.

Imaginary Playerz was released with a music video, showcasing the rapper embracing her role as the couture icon. The video, which has received over 2.4 million views so far, is reportedly directed by Cardi B in collaboration with Patientce Foster.

The video opens with Cardi B driving up to a private jet on a New York tarmac. The rapper alternates between an all-black outfit accented with diamond jewelry and a heavily adorned red gown as she raps about her wealth and status. Next, in Mykonos, Greece, she is seen wearing a white blazer with black ruffles and a wide-brimmed hat on her yacht in the middle of the ocean.

The scenes also show her enjoying seafood by the beach. The private jet then takes her to the final location, Paris. According to W Magazine, Cardi changes into a quilted coat from Schiaparelli’s spring couture 2023 collection and gets a champagne-filled pedicure, then changes into a tight red gown as she heads to a luxury restaurant.

The video concludes with a montage of the rapper trying on different couture outfits from brands like Stéphane Rolland and Ashi Studio while rapping.

"Fixin' y'all mouth to talk fashion with me/ I'm the one who showed these girls what fashion could be/ The first rap b***h on the cover of Vogue/ But somehow y'all passed me, I suppose?/ I know your type, all bold and all cap/ 'Fore the love of hip hop, y'all knew me before that/ These b***hes is nuts, b***hes is ball sacks/ And behind my back, b***hes be tight like bra straps, ayy."

Cardi B's Am I The Drama? is scheduled for release on September 19, 2025. The singer will reportedly include her hits Up and WAP in the upcoming album.

