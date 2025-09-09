“Y’all wanna hate me so bad”: Lizzo claps back at people criticizing her weight loss and accusing her of using Ozempic in new rap 

Lizzo addressed criticism surrounding her weight loss and accusations of using Ozempic in a new song released September 7, 2025. As reported by US Weekly on September 8, 2025, and E! News on September 9, 2025, the 37-year-old artist shared a video on Instagram performing her track IDGAS from her latest mixtape, My Face Still Hurts from Smiling.Wearing a leopard print fit and black bunny ears, Lizzo is seen rapping lyrics that are reportedly about unfounded Ozempic allegations. &quot;What you gonna say? I lost weight. Let me guess, is that Ozempic?// Y’all wanna hate me so bad. Y’all be trippin’ with no bags.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIDGAS has come out over two years after Lizzo began publicly sharing her health journey in 2023, as reported by E! News. Lizzo talks about her fitness journey with Trisha PaytasOn the Just Trish podcast with Trisha Paytas on June 19, 2025, the artist talked about her experiences with calorie control and using products like Ozempic. The Cosmetic Lane @TheCosmeticLaneLINKAppearing on the Just Trish Podcast, Lizzo speaks on doing everything to lose weight &amp; admits to using Ozempic to help lose weight. &quot;I tried everything. Ozempic works because you eat less food. So if you eat right, it makes you feel full. But if you can just do that on your own &amp; get mind over matter, it's the same thing.&quot;She mentioned noticing a big difference in how full she felt after moving away from a vegan diet. When she was vegan, she said she had to eat a lot of bread, rice, and &quot;fake meats&quot; to feel full. Once she added animal protein and whole foods into her meals, she said she started feeling full much faster.&quot;When I started actually eating whole foods and eating like, beef and chicken and fish, I was actually full and not expanding my stomach by putting a lot of fake things in there that wasn’t actually filling me up.&quot;Lizzo's fitness journey began in 2023Lizzo has been sharing her fitness journey with fans since 2023, regularly talking about her routines and posting progress pictures. That same year, the Good As Hell singer faced a lawsuit from former backup dancers alleging a hostile work environment and weight-shaming. She denied these allegations in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on August 3, 2023, saying,&quot;It's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis, and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.&quot;As reported by E! News on September 9, 2025, she has since talked about massages, workouts, and exercise routines, and her diet on social media and in interviews since starting her fitness journey.The rapper has also been open about setbacks, such as overeating or difficulties staying on track. In an October 2024 TikTok video of her Stairmaster workout, she said,&quot;Sometimes when you want to give up, it’s really just because you’ve been pushing yourself too hard&quot;In January 2025, the artist celebrated reaching her goal weight after more than a year of consistent training and dietary changes with a post on Instagram,&quot;Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to.&quot;Lizzo shares milestone on January 25, 2025 (Image via Instagram/@lizzobeating)The release of My Face Still Hurts from Smiling and the song IDGAS comes at a time that the Juice hitmaker called “one of the most exciting, creative flows” of her career, according to US Weekly. In a New York magazine cover story published the same day, she said she was focused on continuing to release new music.