"Why is she appropriating the hair?" - Netizens react to Lizzo mimicking Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle jeans commercial

Rapper, singer, songwriter, and actress Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, took to TikTok on August 4, 2025, and shared a parody video of herself wearing a denim-on-denim attire, seemingly mimicking Sydney Sweeney’s viral American Eagle jeans campaign and clapping back at a Fox News commentator who mentioned her during his broadcast.“Lizzo’s Got Good Jeans,” the post was captioned.It contained a clip of the Coconut Oil artist lying on a couch and buttoning up her jeans while rapping, “F**k outta my face / H*e, gimme some space/ It’s way too hot up in here y’all, sweatin’ outta my lace/ Don’t need no bottle service, we pulled up with our drinks/ Trunk fulla that ace.”As she sat up, Lizzo was seen wearing a blonde wig, bejewelled ‘yitty’ pendant, and an unbuttoned jacket, with her black innerwear visible.She continued to rap, “Did this for the culture / That Left, Right, and that bend it over/ Got SZA and Doja / I ate that, now let’s do it over,” and later moved up from the couch and walked across the room to her award shelf with her back facing the camera.A day before posting the satirical clip on Monday, Lizzo shared a disclaimer on TikTok that it was a “parody remix” and not an “official release,” adding it was necessary to mention it for “legal purposes.”“FOR LEGAL REASONS, IF U TAKE THIS SONG DOWN I WILL ASSUME YOU HATE FUN,” the artist added.In the wake of Lizzo’s now-viral video, netizens are having diverse reactions. For instance, X user @KatKanada_TM commented on Oli London’s post, resharing the clip.“Why is she appropriating the hair?” the user asked.Several people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.“Isn't a black woman dying her hair blonde cultural appropriation?” a person asked.“The irony is… by imitating the ad. Imitating Sweeney down to the blond wig. She thinks it’s a mock- but it’s actually proof that the ad works,” another person wrote.“Sydney wore it best,” a user wrote.Others lauded Jefferson for the parody video.“I like the Sweeney ad. Glad AE is not backing down. But, for a plus-size Lizzo does pretty good. If it turns your crank, go for it. All people are not attracted to tiny and prefer curves,” a netizen wrote.“This is excellent parody and I don't understand why people are dunking on her for it,” another netizen wrote.“Had to be an SNL skit, love the wig, looks so ridiculous,” a fan wrote.More about Lizzo's parody jeans videoLast month, American Eagle launched a series of commercials featuring Sydney Sweeney titled “Sydney Sweeney Has Good Jeans.” It sparked a controversy among certain users online who claimed the campaign had racial undertones.As explained by The Hollywood Reporter, the term “good jeans” was a denim pun for “good genes” and was perceived as promoting eugenics and white supremacy.In the wake of the backlash, a Fox News commentator called out social media users who took issue with the Euphoria actress’ recent collaboration with American Eagle. He also mocked Lizzo during the same remark.“We’re over this woke agenda. We’re over the Lizzos, we’re over the Dylan Mulvaneys. If this were a 300-pound non-binary person, they would be applauding her,” the broadcaster stated.Over the weekend, Lizzo responded with a parody video that has now gone viral. The lyrics “I’m gonna give him a grand slam/ He pullin’ off the panties/ The way he hit from the back/ I might give him one of my Grammys” were seemingly directed at the journalist.Before that, on July 31, the Detroit-born singer shared a computer-generated meme of herself on Instagram. The 37-year-old was seen wearing a pair of denim Canadian tuxedo similar to the ones Sydney Sweeney wore in her AE campaign.“My jeans are black…” the caption read, while adding in the image text, “If the Democrats won the election.” It was seemingly a reference to the liberals taking issue with the Sweeney jeans campaign, where The White Lotus star stated, “My jeans are blue.”Notably, American Eagle took to Instagram last Friday and responded to the controversy.&quot;'Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans' is and always was about the jeans. Her Jeans. Her Story. We'll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way,&quot; the brand wrote.Earlier, AE also shared images of a black woman with dark curly hair wearing their denim-on-denim attire as part of the same campaign, as reported by Page Six.President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance were among those who praised the Sydney Sweeney jeans campaign. Meanwhile, before Lizzo, Doja Cat, and SZA poked fun at the same.Lizzo recently released a mixtape titled MY FACE HURTS FROM SMILING. She is gearing up for her forthcoming and fifth studio album, Love in Real Life, which is a sequel to 2022’s Special.