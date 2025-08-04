“I think her ad is fantastic”: Donald Trump reacts to Sydney Sweeney reportedly being a Republican amid American Eagle controversy

President Donald Trump recently weighed in on the recent controversy surrounding Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign, offering his support after learning of the actress’s alleged political affiliation. As reported by Fox News on August 3, 2025, Trump said he now views the ad as “fantastic” following reports that Sweeney is a registered Republican.“She's a registered Republican?” Trump responded when asked about the backlash surrounding Sweeney’s involvement in the campaign. “Oh, now I love her ad.” He added:“You'd be surprised at how many people are Republicans. That's what I wouldn't have known, but I'm glad you told me that. If Sydney Sweeney is a registered Republican, I think her ad is fantastic.”Sweeney has reportedly been registered with the Republican Party of Florida in Monroe County since June 2024, according to the New York Post, as cited by Fox News. Her voter registration came to public attention amid the growing reaction to her latest collaboration with American Eagle.Controversy around Sydney Sweeney's American Eagle campaign draws political reactionsAmerican Eagle’s campaign featuring Sydney Sweeney has sparked widespread debate online, with reactions divided over its messaging. The ad, titled Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans, makes a wordplay on “genes” and “jeans,” which some critics allege carries racial or eugenic connotations.According to Fox News, in a promotional video shared by American Eagle on Instagram, the Euphoria actress is seen approaching a billboard that reads “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Genes.” She crosses out “Genes” and writes “Jeans” before walking away. The ad has since been labeled “tone-deaf” by some online users, while others have praised it as a rejection of what they call “woke” marketing. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe campaign has continued to gain political traction, with Vice President JD Vance also commenting on the uproar, as reported by Fox News. On the Ruthless podcast on Friday, August 1, 2025, Vance joked about the criticism, saying:“My political advice to the Democrats is continue to tell everybody who thinks Sydney Sweeney is attractive is a Nazi. That appears to be their actual strategy.”Lizzo, Doja Cat, and Beyoncé pulled into Sweeney's ad discoursePublic reaction to Sydney Sweeney’s American Eagle campaign has extended beyond political commentary, drawing responses from multiple artists and celebrities. On July 31, 2025, Lizzo joined the ongoing conversation by posting a meme referencing the ad on her Instagram. The image, styled in the format of the original campaign, featured Lizzo in a similar pose with the caption,“My genes are black…”Lizzo's post on Instagram on July 31, 2025 (Image via Instagram/@lizzobeating)Doja Cat also engaged with the viral campaign. As reported by Billboard on July 29, 2025, the singer posted a TikTok video imitating Sweeney’s American Eagle script using an exaggerated accent. The parody sparked mixed reactions online, with some users finding the video humorous and others questioning its intent. Doja Cat has not publicly commented further.Meanwhile, USA Today reported on August 1, 2025, that Beyoncé’s recent Levi’s jeans campaign has been referenced in comparisons. While the visual aesthetics of her campaign were noted as similar, critics pointed out that Beyoncé’s ads did not reference genetics and remained focused on denim design and quality. Beyoncé began her Levi’s partnership in late 2024 and has appeared in several campaigns that avoided thematic overlaps with Sweeney’s.