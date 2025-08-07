Lizzo's company accused of passing around p*nis-shaped candy and male genitalia photos during her 2023 European tour

In September 2023, Lizzo's former wardrobe assistant, Asha Daniels, sued her for allegedly creating a hostile work environment during her European tour. By December 2024, the court dismissed the case against Lizzo, saying she wasn't solely responsible. However, her touring company is still involved in the case.

In a court filing submitted this week, Daniels claimed that p*nis-shaped candies used to be passed around and s*xual jokes were constantly cracked at the time. Daniels accused the singer's touring company, Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc., and two managers of promoting a hostile work environment, as per AllHipHop.

What's Trending @WhatsTrending Lizzo has won a legal victory in the workplace harassment lawsuit filed by her former tour employee, Asha Daniels. A federal judge ruled that Daniels cannot sue Lizzo personally. #Lizzo #LizzoLawsuit

According to AllHipHop, Asha Daniels further claimed that she had faced racial harassment by supervisor Amanda Nomura. As per Daniels, Nomura mocked Black women and also refused to offer basic supplies to Black performers.

The outlet further reported the claim by Asha Daniels, according to which Amanda Nomura even used racially discriminatory gestures. The former wardrobe assistant claimed that while she had complained about these, no action was taken.

The recent court filing further included an apparent incident when Asha had sustained injuries on the job. She allegedly requested some basic accommodations to create a smooth working environment for herself. This includes a lower bunk, access to a medical professional, and the ability to sit while on the job. According to Asha, all these requests were ignored by the management.

Daniels further claimed that when she expressed concerns about her health and treatment, she was terminated in March 2023. Upon asking, she was allegedly given a variety of reasons behind the termination. She claimed that while one manager said that she quit, another one stated that "it just wasn't working out."

Further in the filing, as reported by AllHipHop, Daniels claimed that she had some lengthy working hours that often stretched from 6 am to 2 am without a lot of breaks. At this point, Asha Daniels had urged the judge to dismiss Lizzo's motion for summary judgment.

Lizzo's legal team had described Asha Daniels' claims to be "meritless"

As aforesaid, the singer's name was removed from the lawsuit after a judge ruled that she couldn't be held solely responsible. According to USA Today reports dated December 2024, neither the singer nor her tour manager, Carlina Gugliotta, could be considered to be personally responsible for the accusations that were mentioned in the suit.

While the singer was off the hook, her touring company is still a defendant in the lawsuit. According to The Rolling Stone, her lawyers urged the judge to dismiss the case even before it goes to trial. People obtained court documents that were filed on July 18, 2025. Lizzo's lawyers, including Martin Singer, had further called Asha a "brazen liar."

The court documents suggested that Asha's claims were "meritless" and she was acting upon "personal vendettas" against Lizzo, her tour manager Carlina Gugliotta, and wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura. According to the documents, Singer said that Asha possessed "an unquenchable thirst for free publicity." The documents suggested:

"Once [Daniels] joined the tour, it was immediately evident that she felt the role was beneath her. To add insult to injury, Daniels got no closer to Lizzo than occasionally smiling at her in passing."

Pro Music Rights @ProMusicRights Lizzo Attorneys Say Designer’s Harassment Case Must Be Dismissed: She’s ‘Not A Victim’: Lawyers for the superstar's company didn't mince words, calling ex-staffer Asha Daniels a "brazen liar" whose lawsuit "makes a mockery of true victims."

According to Daniels' lead lawyer, Ronald Zambrano, this was not a concerning move from the defense's side and was "expected." Zambrano further said:

"We also fully expect the judge to deny the motion, and we look forward to taking this case to trial and winning."

Ronald Zambrano also believed that the motion filed by Lizzo's lawyers was "meritless." Zambrano accused the defense lawyers of blaming the victim repeatedly, only to "treat all lawsuits as having no grounds." As previously mentioned, Daniels had claimed that no one in the management took her complaints seriously.

The defense, however, claimed in their motion filed last month that Daniels couldn't produce any evidence to back her claims. Gugliotta apparently initiated an investigation as well, but nothing reportedly came up. They had also refuted the claims by Daniels where she accused Lizzo's company of providing no accommodations when she was injured.

Who is Asha Daniels?

While the controversy surrounding Lizzo's legal battles had been going on, it would be worth knowing about her former wardrobe assistant, Asha Daniels. Born in Cincinnati, Asha is the proud owner of her own brand named Asha AMA.

In a February 2023 interview for Robert O'Neal Multicultural Arts Center, Daniels revealed that she had competed twice on Project Runway and Project Runway All Stars. She also stated that while she found "self expression, fashion, art" intriguing, she didn't know she'd pursue it as a career.

During the conversation, Daniels credited a high school design teacher who had apparently exposed her to the fact that fashion could be a great career choice.

As of now, it is unclear if the case will go on trial.

