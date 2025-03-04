What did Lizzo wear at Vanity Fair Oscars after-party? Singer stuns in black lace dress alongside boyfriend Myke Wright

Lizzo, along with her boyfriend Myke Wright, made an appearance at the Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars party, held on Sunday, March 2, 2035. The 36-year-old singer came decked up in a strapless black lace dress with a sheer skirt by designer Christian Siriano.

Meanwhile, the singer's hair and makeup were completed by John Novotny and Alexx Mayo respectively. Meanwhile, Myke wore a black shirt with a gray jacket and pants. The couple attended the party, which was held after the 97th Academy Awards held on Sunday.

The singer wore minimal accessories (just her ring) and also kept her hair down in curls. Her look was complete after she got a smoky eye makeup done. What caught most attention was the singer's dramatic weight transformation. She also shared a few photos of herself in the beautiful outfit. The caption of the post read:

"I might make an appearance cus I look this fine 😏 @vanityfair."

Just last year in September, the singer flaunted her hard work in the gym amid her busy schedule, through a TikTok video. She further documented her transforming body for her fans to make them learn about her fitness journey.

Netizens judged the singer's latest outfit at the party and gave her compliments on social media. A user (@foreverrrthatgirl) commented under the singer's Instagram post:

"Don't let nobody make you feel like weight loss made you fine. You've been that girl."

A fan commented on Lizzo's post, (Photo via @lizzobeeating/X)

As for Lizzo's boyfriend who accompanied her at the party, she first confirmed the relationship while appearing on Radio Andy, back in April 2022. According to reports by Today dated July 2022, the couple had known each other since about 2016 and were publicly linked only in 2021.

Lizzo's weight transformation has reportedly caused concerns amongst many, according to The Mail.

While Lizzo has been grabbing attention for her significant weight loss outcome, according to an insider, it has also become the reason behind concerns about many who could relate to her. An insider exclusively told The Daily Mail:

"Lizzo has lost a significant amount of weight, and it’s causing concern among those close to her. She built her brand around the message bigger is beautiful and was so outspoken about how she feels about it. She was such an inspiration to so many bigger women. But now that she is so determined to slim down and be gorgeous, which feels like a contradiction to who she was and what she has always stood for."

According to the insider, her transformation might be considered a "contradiction" to her initial image. The Mail further reported that the singer had previously denied consuming weight-loss drugs including Ozempic. She cited taking a "methodical" approach to her weight loss journey.

The insider continued by stating that the singer possibly wanted to distance herself from her previous image after s*xual harassment allegations were made against her by her former dancers and her ex-stylist in 2023.

In 2020, she told Vogue about how she wanted people to feel beautiful in their skin. The artist further mentioned her urge to redefine the body positivity movement since it did not include the larger women.

Not just the after-party by Vanity Fair, Lizzo was also present at the Oscars with her partner.

